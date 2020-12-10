Shape strategic responses through the phases of industry recovery

Albemarle Corp., BEACON ORGANOSYS, and Gulf Resources Inc. will emerge as major bromine market participants during 2020-2024

The bromine market is expected to grow by USD 744.50 million during 2020-2024, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the bromine market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

The bromine market will witness a neutral impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to Decrease as compared to 2019.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis and towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Bromine Market Participants:

Albemarle Corp.

Albemarle Corp. operates its business through segments such as Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The company offers bromine and derivative products that are used in chemical synthesis, oil and gas well drilling, mercury control, paper manufacturing, water purification, and various other industrial applications.

BEACON ORGANOSYS

BEACON ORGANOSYS operates its business through the Unified segment. The company manufactures and supplies bromo compounds such as 4 Nitro Benzyl Bromide, P Nitro Benzyl Bromide, and M-Bromo Benzonitrile among others

Gulf Resources Inc.

Gulf Resources Inc. operates its business through segments such as Bromine, Crude salt, Chemical products, and Natural Gas. The company offers a line of bromine products such as elemental bromine and crude salt among others.

Bromine Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Bromine market is segmented as below:

Application Flame Retardants Drilling Fluids Water Treatment Agriculture Others

Geography APAC MEA Europe North America South America



The bromine market is driven by the growth of the oil and gas industry. In addition, other factors such as increased demand for flame retardants are expected to trigger the bromine market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period.

