

Members of Planning and Design Center for Greener Ships

TOKYO, Dec 11, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd., a part of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group, has become a member of "Planning and Design Center for Greener Ships," a core organization established to plan and propose state-of-the-art ships on a continuing basis through integration of the accumulated expertise of Japan's shipbuilding industry. Together with other members of domestic shipbuilders, going forward Mitsubishi Shipbuilding will pursue development of advanced environmental performance-enhancing technologies for the era of carbon neutrality, targeting near-zero carbon emissions, and engage in activities focusing on research and development related to commercialization of next-generation greener ships.The founding aim of the Planning and Design Center for Greener Ships is to contribute to the growth of Japan's shipbuilding industry by developing advanced environmental performance-enhancing technologies that will respond to tightening of environmental regulations over the long term through consolidation of the country's technologies in ship design, and by advancing commercialization of next-generation greener ships. A total of nine domestic shipbuilders, including Mitsubishi Shipbuilding, together with Nippon Kaiji Kyokai (ClassNK), have already joined or announced intent to join the Center. Going forward, further participation will be sought among domestic companies involved in marine business, shipping companies, trading houses and other entities supporting the Center's aims. Initially, the Center, representing Japan's shipbuilding industry, will strive to prepare a detailed proposal on next-generation ships that will reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, in a quest to achieve the medium to long-range targets of the International Maritime Organization (IMO), the United Nations specialized agency that serves to promote international cooperation concerning maritime issues.On December 10, a presentation was held in Yokohama to announce the establishment of Planning and Design Center for Greener Ships. At this news conference, a number of messages were launched directly for the domestic marine industry. One focused on the current situation in which global industrial society, including the marine industry, has entered a period of significant change stemming from response to the problem of global warming, rapid progress in digital technologies, etc., and in particular the accelerating demands for efforts to achieve zero carbon. Another emphasized that the future of Japan']'s shipbuilding industry, which today faces a critical situation largely attributable to the supply-and-demand imbalance in the global shipbuilding market, will be carved out by accelerating efforts to lead the world in integrating diverse environmental technologies and building competitive ships.Mitsubishi Shipbuilding believes it is important, for the growth of the domestic shipbuilding industry, to collaborate with other members in developing environmental technologies for the present and future, and to continuously plan and propose state-of-the-art ships. Going forward, as a member of the Planning and Design Center for Greener Ships, Mitsubishi Shipbuilding will expand on its marine and comprehensive technologies accumulated throughout MHI Group, and promote the development of advanced environmental performance-enhancing technologies that will respond to tightening environmental regulations over the medium to long term. By pursuing commercialization of next-generation greener ships, Mitsubishi Shipbuilding will play a leading role in activities that contribute to the growth of the domestic marine industry.Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.Copyright 2020 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.