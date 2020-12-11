DGAP-Ad-hoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited / Key word(s): Dividend

Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Distribution details for the six months to 31 December 2020



11-Dec-2020 / 04:15 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Dexus (ASX: DXS) ASX release 11 December 2020 Distribution details for the six months to 31 December 2020 Dexus announces details relating to its estimated distribution rate for the six months ending 31 December 2020. The estimated distribution amount for the six months ending 31 December 2020 is 28.8 cents per stapled security. Subject to there being no reinstatement of any major lockdowns or unforeseen circumstances, Dexus expects an FY21 full year distribution per security amount that is consistent with FY20. The FY20 full year distribution amount per security was 50.3 cents. The payment will be made in accordance with the following timetable: Ex-distribution date: Wednesday, 30 December 2020 Record date: Thursday, 31 December 2020 Payment date and dispatch of distribution statements: Friday, 26 February 2021 Dexus confirms that its distribution reinvestment plan remains suspended and will not be in operation for this distribution payment. If any changes occur in this regard, the Australian Securities Exchange and security holders will be advised at the appropriate time. Dexus will confirm its final distribution amount for the six months to 31 December 2020 when it announces its

half-year results on Tuesday, 9 February 2021. The Notice of Distribution Appendix 3A was also provided to the Australian Securities Exchange and is available at www.dexus.com/investor-centre/results-and-reporting Authorised by the Board of Dexus Funds Management Limited. For further information please contact: Investors

Merren Favretto

Senior Manager, Investor Relations

+61 2 9080 1559

+61 427 986 355

merren.favretto@dexus.com Media

Louise Murray

Senior Manager, Corporate Communications

+61 2 9017 1446

+61 403 260 754

louise.murray@dexus.com Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:



About Dexus Dexus is one of Australia's leading real estate groups, managing a high-quality Australian property portfolio valued at $32.0 billion. We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships is central to our success and are deeply committed to working with our customers to provide spaces that engage and inspire. We invest only in Australia and directly own $16.5 billion of properties, with a further $15.5 billion of properties managed on behalf of third-party clients. The group's $10.4 billion development pipeline provides the opportunity to grow both portfolios and enhance future returns. With 1.8 million square metres of office workspace across 51 properties, we are Australia's preferred office partner. Dexus is a Top 50 entity by market capitalisation listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (trading code: DXS) and is supported by 29,000 investors from 21 countries. With over 35 years of expertise in property investment, development and asset management, we have a proven track record in capital and risk management, providing service excellence to tenants and delivering superior risk-adjusted returns for investors. www.dexus.com Dexus Funds Management Ltd ABN 24 060 920 783, AFSL 238163, as Responsible Entity for Dexus (ASX: DXS)

Level 25, 264 George Street, Sydney NSW 2000 11-Dec-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

