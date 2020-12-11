Orosur Mining Inc Announces Annual Option Issuance

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 11, 2020 / Orosur Mining Inc. ("Orosur" or "the Company") (TSX:OMI)(AIM:OMI) announces the granting of an aggregate of 5,600,000 stock options ("Options") to directors, officers and employees, upon recommendation of the Company's Remuneration Committee.
ANNUAL STOCK OPTION GRANT
Officers and employees were granted a total of 1,900,000 Options and 3,700,000 Options were granted to Directors pursuant to the annual grant. The Options shall vest in two equal parts: the first part immediately and the second part on the anniversary on the date of this grant.
All Options are exercisable at a price of Cdn$0.325 per common share, on or before December 10, 2030. Pricing is based on the closing price of Orosur's shares on December 9, 2020 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
Further to this issue of Options, the total number of shares under option is 8,348,315 which represents 4.5% of the non-diluted issued share capital of the Company.
A summary of Director and Officer option grants and resultant interests is as follows:
Directors & Officers
Options Granted
Total Options
Total Shares
Ownership1
Louis Castro
1,700,000
1,940,000
47,000
0.03%
Brad George
1,700,000
1,900,000
50,000
0.03%
Thomas Masney
300,000
300,000
10,000
0.005%
Victor Hugo
100,000
175,000
-
0%
Joaquín Sarroca
500,000
1,000,000
100,000
0.05%
Total
4,300,000
5,315,000
-
2.90%
Note 1: Percentage interest in total number of common shares currently issued
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons associated closely with them:
1
Details of person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Full Name
i. Louis Castro
ii. Bradley George
iii. Thomas Masney
iv. Joaquin Sarroca
v. Vic Hugo
2
Reason for notification
a)
Position/Status
i) Chairman of the Board
ii) CEO and Director
iii) Non-Executive Director
iv) Company Secretary and Corporate Counsel
v) CFO
b)
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Orosur Mining Inc
b)
LEI
213800CRYQM3M8G1OI19
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted.
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Options to subscribe for new common shares of no par value
b)
Identification code
ISIN: CA6871961059
c)
Nature of transaction
Grant of options
d)
Prices and volumes
i) 1,700,000 @ Cdn$0.325
ii) 1,700,000 @ Cdn$0.325
iii) 300,000 @ Cdn$0.325
iv) 500,000 @ Cdn$0.325
v) 100,000 @ Cdn$0.325
e)
Aggregated information
4,300,000 @ Cdn$0.325
f)
Date of transaction
December 10th, 2020
g)
Place of transaction
Outside of trading venue
For further information, please contact:
Orosur Mining Inc
Louis Castro, Chairman,
Brad George, CEO
info@orosur.ca
Tel: +1 (778) 373-0100
Turner Pope Investments (TPI) Ltd - Joint Broker
Andy Thacker
Tel: +44 (0)20 3657 0050
SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP - Nomad & Broker
Jeff Keating / Caroline Rowe
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3 470 0470
Flagstaff Communications
Tim Thompson
Mark Edwards
Fergus Mellon
orosur@flagstaffcomms.com
Tel: +44 (0)207 129 1474
The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation ("MAR"). Upon the publication of this announcement via Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.
About Orosur Mining Inc.
Orosur Mining Inc. (TSX: OMI; AIM: OMI) is a precious metals developer and explorer focused on identifying and advancing gold projects in South America. The Company operates in Colombia and Uruguay.
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
SOURCE: Orosur Mining Inc
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/620521/Orosur-Mining-Inc-Announces-Annual-Option-Issuance