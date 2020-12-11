Orosur Mining Inc Announces Annual Option Issuance

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 11, 2020 / Orosur Mining Inc. ("Orosur" or "the Company") (TSX:OMI)(AIM:OMI) announces the granting of an aggregate of 5,600,000 stock options ("Options") to directors, officers and employees, upon recommendation of the Company's Remuneration Committee.

ANNUAL STOCK OPTION GRANT

Officers and employees were granted a total of 1,900,000 Options and 3,700,000 Options were granted to Directors pursuant to the annual grant. The Options shall vest in two equal parts: the first part immediately and the second part on the anniversary on the date of this grant.

All Options are exercisable at a price of Cdn$0.325 per common share, on or before December 10, 2030. Pricing is based on the closing price of Orosur's shares on December 9, 2020 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Further to this issue of Options, the total number of shares under option is 8,348,315 which represents 4.5% of the non-diluted issued share capital of the Company.

A summary of Director and Officer option grants and resultant interests is as follows:

Directors & Officers Options Granted Total Options Total Shares Ownership1 Louis Castro 1,700,000 1,940,000 47,000 0.03% Brad George 1,700,000 1,900,000 50,000 0.03% Thomas Masney 300,000 300,000 10,000 0.005% Victor Hugo 100,000 175,000 - 0% Joaquín Sarroca 500,000 1,000,000 100,000 0.05% Total 4,300,000 5,315,000 - 2.90%



Note 1: Percentage interest in total number of common shares currently issued

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons associated closely with them:

1 Details of person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Full Name i. Louis Castro ii. Bradley George iii. Thomas Masney iv. Joaquin Sarroca v. Vic Hugo 2 Reason for notification a) Position/Status i) Chairman of the Board ii) CEO and Director iii) Non-Executive Director iv) Company Secretary and Corporate Counsel v) CFO b) Initial notification/amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Orosur Mining Inc b) LEI 213800CRYQM3M8G1OI19 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted. a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Options to subscribe for new common shares of no par value b) Identification code ISIN: CA6871961059 c) Nature of transaction Grant of options d) Prices and volumes i) 1,700,000 @ Cdn$0.325 ii) 1,700,000 @ Cdn$0.325 iii) 300,000 @ Cdn$0.325 iv) 500,000 @ Cdn$0.325 v) 100,000 @ Cdn$0.325 e) Aggregated information 4,300,000 @ Cdn$0.325 f) Date of transaction December 10th, 2020 g) Place of transaction Outside of trading venue



For further information, please contact:

Orosur Mining Inc

Louis Castro, Chairman,

Brad George, CEO

info@orosur.ca

Tel: +1 (778) 373-0100

Turner Pope Investments (TPI) Ltd - Joint Broker

Andy Thacker

Tel: +44 (0)20 3657 0050

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP - Nomad & Broker

Jeff Keating / Caroline Rowe

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3 470 0470

Flagstaff Communications

Tim Thompson

Mark Edwards

Fergus Mellon

orosur@flagstaffcomms.com

Tel: +44 (0)207 129 1474

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation ("MAR"). Upon the publication of this announcement via Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

About Orosur Mining Inc.

Orosur Mining Inc. (TSX: OMI; AIM: OMI) is a precious metals developer and explorer focused on identifying and advancing gold projects in South America. The Company operates in Colombia and Uruguay.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Orosur Mining Inc

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/620521/Orosur-Mining-Inc-Announces-Annual-Option-Issuance