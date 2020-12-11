Leucadia Asset Management, the asset management division of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF), today announced a strategic relationship with Hampton Road Capital Management LP ("Hampton Road"), a fundamental long/short equity firm focused on investing in the technology, media, telecom ("TMT") and consumer sectors globally. In connection with the transaction, Leucadia Asset Management will invest long-term capital into Hampton Road's long/short equity strategy.

Based in Greenwich, CT, Hampton Road, led by Founder and Portfolio Manager John Thaler, began trading its strategy in January 2020. Thaler is a veteran, global TMT investor with more than 20 years of experience investing both publicly and privately. He previously was the Founder and Portfolio Manager at JAT Capital, a $3 billion TMT-focused hedge fund Thaler founded in 2007. Prior to JAT, he was a Portfolio Manager at $8 billion hedge fund Shumway Capital Partners, where he joined at launch in 2002.

"John Thaler has been investing in the TMT sectors for two decades. He has had demonstrable success generating alpha on both the long and short side, which is challenging to find these days. Hampton Road runs with low net exposure and seeks to generate high idiosyncratic returns, which is why we believe their strategy will be well positioned regardless of the volatility backdrop in TMT in the years to come," said Nick Daraviras and Sol Kumin, Co-Presidents of Leucadia Asset Management. "We believe our strategic relationship with Hampton Road will be a symbiotic one as we offer the firm additional operational resources, the ability to scale more efficiently and a flexible mandate to be tactical and opportunistic in special situations when they present themselves; conversely, we will benefit from John Thaler's history of generating alpha and absolute returns across market cycles."

"We are very excited to be entering this strategic relationship with Leucadia Asset Management and their highly respected team. Leucadia will be beneficial to us as we scale our business over time and will allow us to concentrate on investing," said John Thaler, Founder and Portfolio Manager of Hampton Road Capital Management. "Our team is very excited about the opportunities we are seeing in our core sectors on both the long and short side. We are pleased with the results we have delivered in our strategy this year and are optimistic about the future."

About Leucadia Asset Management

Leucadia Asset Management (LAM) is engaged in offering institutional clients an innovative range of investment strategies through its affiliated asset managers. LAM is wholly-owned by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF), a diversified financial services company.

About Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is a diversified financial services company engaged in investment banking and capital markets, asset management and direct investing. Jefferies Group LLC, our principal subsidiary, is the largest independent, global, full-service investment banking firm headquartered in the U.S.

About Hampton Road Capital Management

Hampton Road Capital Management ("Hampton Road") is a fundamental long/short equity firm that invests in the technology, media, telecom ("TMT") and consumer sectors globally. The firm was founded by John Thaler, who has over 20 years of experience in global TMT investing in both public and private companies. Hampton Road is based in Greenwich, CT.

