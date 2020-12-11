Technavio has been monitoring the architectural engineering and construction solutions (AECS) market and it is poised to grow by USD 2.87 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request a free sample report

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Autodesk Inc., Bentley Systems Inc., Dassault Systemes SE, Hexagon AB, Nemetschek SE, Newforma Inc., Odoo SA, Oracle Corp., Procore Technologies Inc., and Trimble Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the growth of the global construction market will offer immense growth opportunities, challenges associated with open-source platforms will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The growth of the global construction market has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the high cost of AEC software might hamper market growth.

Architectural Engineering and Construction Solutions (AECS) Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Architectural Engineering and Construction Solutions (AECS) Market is segmented as below:

Product Software Services

Deployment On-premise Cloud-based

Geographic North America Europe APAC South America MEA



Architectural Engineering and Construction Solutions (AECS) Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our architectural engineering and construction solutions (AECS) market report covers the following areas:

Architectural Engineering and Construction Solutions (AECS) Market size

Architectural Engineering and Construction Solutions (AECS) Market trends

Architectural Engineering and Construction Solutions (AECS) Market industry analysis

This study identifies the increasing popularity of cloud-based AEC solutions as one of the prime reasons driving the architectural engineering and construction solutions (AECS) market growth during the next few years.

Architectural Engineering and Construction Solutions (AECS) Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Architectural Engineering and Construction Solutions (AECS) Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking. Our research reports on the Architectural Engineering and Construction Solutions (AECS) Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Architectural Engineering and Construction Solutions (AECS) Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist architectural engineering and construction solutions (AECS) market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the architectural engineering and construction solutions (AECS) market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the architectural engineering and construction solutions (AECS) market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of architectural engineering and construction solutions (AECS) market vendors

