Technavio has been monitoring the architectural engineering and construction solutions (AECS) market and it is poised to grow by USD 2.87 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Autodesk Inc., Bentley Systems Inc., Dassault Systemes SE, Hexagon AB, Nemetschek SE, Newforma Inc., Odoo SA, Oracle Corp., Procore Technologies Inc., and Trimble Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the growth of the global construction market will offer immense growth opportunities, challenges associated with open-source platforms will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The growth of the global construction market has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the high cost of AEC software might hamper market growth.
Architectural Engineering and Construction Solutions (AECS) Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Architectural Engineering and Construction Solutions (AECS) Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Software
- Services
- Deployment
- On-premise
- Cloud-based
- Geographic
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Architectural Engineering and Construction Solutions (AECS) Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our architectural engineering and construction solutions (AECS) market report covers the following areas:
- Architectural Engineering and Construction Solutions (AECS) Market size
- Architectural Engineering and Construction Solutions (AECS) Market trends
- Architectural Engineering and Construction Solutions (AECS) Market industry analysis
This study identifies the increasing popularity of cloud-based AEC solutions as one of the prime reasons driving the architectural engineering and construction solutions (AECS) market growth during the next few years.
Architectural Engineering and Construction Solutions (AECS) Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Architectural Engineering and Construction Solutions (AECS) Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking. Our research reports on the Architectural Engineering and Construction Solutions (AECS) Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Architectural Engineering and Construction Solutions (AECS) Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist architectural engineering and construction solutions (AECS) market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the architectural engineering and construction solutions (AECS) market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the architectural engineering and construction solutions (AECS) market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of architectural engineering and construction solutions (AECS) market vendors
Table Of Contents :
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product placement
- Software Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Services Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Deployment
- Market segments
- Comparison by Deployment placement
- On-premise Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Cloud-based Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Deployment
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Volume driver Demand led growth
- Volume driver External factors
- Volume driver Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Autodesk Inc.
- Bentley Systems Inc.
- Dassault Systèmes SE
- Hexagon AB
- Nemetschek SE
- Newforma Inc.
- Odoo SA
- Oracle Corp.
- Procore Technologies Inc.
- Trimble Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
