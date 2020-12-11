DJ M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding 11-Dec-2020 / 14:39 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. M&G CREDIT INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST PLC ************************************** (The "Company") *************** Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them 1. Details of person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated with them a) Name Annette Barbara Powley 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Non-executive Director/PDMR b) Initial Initial notification notification / amendment 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc b) LEI 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial Ordinary Shares of instrument GBP0.01 each Identification Code GB00BFYYL325 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of Shares - acquired as part of a dividend reinvestment c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 95.468p 116 d) Aggregated information N/A - Aggregated volume - Price e) Date of the transaction 11.12.2020 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON) ISIN: GB00BFYYL325, GB00BFYYT831 Category Code: DSH TIDM: MGCI LEI Code: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 89585 EQS News ID: 1154701 End of Announcement EQS News Service

December 11, 2020 09:39 ET (14:39 GMT)