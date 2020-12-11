AmeraMex International, Inc.: AmeraMex International Receives $140,000 in Equipment Orders

Sales for 2020 Currently Total $13,128,900

CHICO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 11, 2020 / AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCQB:AMMX), a provider of heavy equipment for logistics companies, infrastructure construction, and forestry conservation, announced that it has received equipment orders totaling $140,000.

The orders are for a refurbished 33,000-pound Taylor Forklift and a refurbished loaded Taylor container handler. Both orders are shipping to the customers this month. Additionally, a $270,000 Konacrane empty reach stacker, ordered earlier this year, has shipped to the customer.

A reach stacker is a vehicle used for handling intermodal cargo containers in small terminals or medium-sized ports. Reach stackers can transport a container short distances very quickly and pile them in various rows depending on its access.

About AmeraMex International

AmeraMex International sells, leases, and rents heavy equipment to companies within multiple industries, including construction, logistics, mining, and lumber. AmeraMex, with a US and international customer base, has over 30 years of experience in heavy equipment sales and service. Follow AmeraMex on Twitter @ammx_intl and visit the AmeraMex website, www.AMMX.net, or www.hamreequipment.com for additional corporate information, online heavy equipment inventory/ pricing, and videos.

