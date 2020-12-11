James Bennett Joins Paslay Management Group

FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESSWIRE / December 11, 2020 / Paslay Management Group (PMG), an award-winning professional management firm specializing in advising and representing aviation facility owners, today announced James E. Bennett, A.A.E. as a Principal. Bringing more than 40 years of airport leadership experience to the position, Bennett will serve in a strategic leadership role with the firm.

"Given the breadth and depth of his experience and expertise in the governance, executive management, development, and strategic business planning of all aspects of the airport enterprise, Jim will bring significant value to our clients and the firm," said Clay Paslay, President and Managing Partner of PMG. "His leadership and experience will be invaluable as PMG continues to leverage the diverse array of expertise and talent PMG has been fortunate enough to develop over the past 15 years."

Bennett has served as CEO at airports large and small, both foreign and domestic. With that range of experience, he has a strong understanding of airport performance against those targets while managing the corporate risks that could prevent the airport from achieving its goals.

Bennett developed the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority's strategic framework to advance the Metro subway extension to Dulles International Airport. He fostered the strategic development framework for Sky Harbor International Airport to grow over the next twenty years. In Abu Dhabi, Bennett led the team in getting approval for the redevelopment of the airport and established the business plan that would allow for the operation of the airport once development was complete.

"This is an exciting time to join Paslay Management Group and build on the incredible track record that Clay and his team have started," Bennett said. "I look forward to supporting the continued growth of all aspects of PMG's current service offerings as well as develop new lines of value-added services for our clients."

About PMG

PMG is an award-winning professional management firm specializing in advising and representing the owner throughout the life cycle of a capital development program. PMG begins with the initial stages of advising and master plan development; through the financial capital planning, design, construction, and ultimately commissioning and operation of the facilities or any aspect thereof. For more information, visit www.pmglp.com.

