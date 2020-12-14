Competency status recognizes proficiency with tools, training, and expertise in successfully migrating customers' applications and legacy infrastructure to AWS

SoftServe, a leading digital authority and consulting company, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Consulting Partner, has achieved AWS Migration Competency status. This designation recognizes SoftServe's expertise in helping businesses successfully move to AWS through all phases of complex migration projects, including discovery, planning, migration, and operations. The AWS Migration Competency marks SoftServe's sixth AWS Competency designation, following the AWS Retail Competency, AWS SaaS Competency, AWS Financial Services Competency, AWS DevOps Competency, and AWS Data Analytics Competency.

"The AWS Migration Competency highlights our proficiency in guiding customers through their transition from legacy infrastructure to AWS to realize transformative business impact across their organization," said Andrew Greene, Associate Vice President, Global Cloud Partnerships Alliances at SoftServe. "We accelerate cloud adoption by enabling our customers to overcome some of the toughest migration challenges. Whether it's reskilling people or upgrading processes, changing software applications, or addressing operating system incompatibility, SoftServe has the tools, talent, and technology to make securely shifting workloads painless and efficient at every stage."

AWS enables scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions to businesses, from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify AWS Consulting and Technology Partners with deep industry experience and expertise. AWS Migration Competency Partners provide expertise and training to help develop customers' cloud capabilities while offering migration, DevOps, application, and environment modernization consulting to set customers on the path to success.

Future-proof your business by successfully moving business' infrastructure to AWS. SoftServe takes you through every step of the process, regardless of complexity or the size of your deployment. Visit SoftServe's AWS migration page to get started today.

