WKN: 5139 ISIN: EE3100101031 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
PRFOODS AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PRFOODS AS 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.12.2020 | 16:05
33 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Resolutions of the annual general meeting of shareholders of AS PRFoods 14.12.2020

The annual general meeting of shareholders (the Meeting) of AS PRFoods (the Company) was held without convening a meeting in accordance with § 299.1 of the Commercial Code. The voting took place via submitting the voting ballots during the period from 7.12.2020 to 13.12.2020. According to the Commercial Code, in the event of non-voting, the shareholder is deemed to have voted against the resolution.

Following the submission of the voting ballots, the Meeting adopted the following resolutions:

1. Approval of the annual report of AS PRFoods for 2019/2020

The shareholders decided to approve the annual report of the Company for the financial year 2019/2020 in the form submitted to the annual general meeting.

Voting results:

VotesNo of VotesProportion to total votes (%)
In favour24 420 64064,81%
Against (did not vote)13 262 22035,19%
Impartial00.00%
Total37 682 860100.00%

2. Decision on covering the loss of the financial year 2019/2020

The shareholders decided:

2.1. To approve the loss for the financial year 2019/2020 in the amount of EUR 1,718 thousand euros.
2.2. To cover the loss for the financial year 2019/2020 as follows: a) 66 thousand euros from retained earnings; b) 51 thousand euros from statutory capital reserve; c) 1,601 thousand euros from share premium.

Voting results:

VotesNo of VotesProportion to total votes (%)
In favour24 420 64064,81%
Against (did not vote)13 262 22035,19%
Impartial00.00%
Total37 682 860100.00%

3. Appointing an auditor of AS PRFoods for the financial year 2020/2021 and determination of the fee of an auditor

The shareholders decided to appoint KPMG Baltics OÜ (registry code 10096082) as the auditors of the Company for auditing the financial year 2020/2021 and to remunerate the auditors pursuant to the agreement entered into with KPMG Baltics OÜ respectively.

Voting results:

VotesNo of VotesProportion to total votes (%)
In favour24 420 64064,81%
Against (did not vote)13 262 22035,19%
Impartial00.00%
Total37 682 860100.00%

All decisions at the meeting were adopted in accordance with the stipulations of the law and Company's articles of association.

Indrek Kasela
AS PRFoods
Member of the Management Board
Phone: +372 452 1470
investor@prfoods.ee
www.prfoods.ee


© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
