MedX partners with national telehealth leader IVPG in the Netherlands

Two skin screening clinics opened in November 2020, with more than 800 assessments on close to 500 patients completed to date using MedX's DermSecure platform

platform Three additional clinics to come online in the Netherlands by the end of December 2020

IVPG plans to expand to 41 skin assessment clinics by 2022

More than half of all cancers reported in the Netherlands are skin cancers

MedX Health Corp. ("MedX" or the "Company") (TSX-V: MDX), a global leader in teledermatology, announces that it has begun the rollout of DermSecure, MedX's skin screening telemedicine platform, across the Netherlands in partnership with national telehealth leader The Netherlands Institute for Prevention and Health ("IVPG").

"Telehealth allows us to assess patients, relay test results and provide video consultations with IVPG doctors, ultimately offering greater access to medical specialists during the COVID-19 crisis," commented Paul Vlaanderen, IVPG Founder CEO. "This improved access to healthcare specialists has directly resulted in higher quality care and the ability for patients to play a greater role in their healthcare management. We opened two locations in November and experienced substantial interest in the skin screening service, completing over 800 assessments on nearly 500 patients so far, and the DermSecure platform worked flawlessly. We will add another three locations, Rotterdam, Utrecht and Den Haag, to our IVPG network in 2020. IVPG further plans to bring the total number of scanning centers to 41 by 2022."

"According to the World Cancer Research Fund, the Netherlands is ranked fifth globally for melanoma skin cancer. We know that early detection of skin cancer results in lower mortality rates, lower health care costs and much better patient outcomes. MedX's advanced imaging technology and secure, scalable, teledermatology platform was a perfect fit to address the need for rapid skin screening in the Netherlands," continued Mr. Vlaanderen.

Naman Demaghlatrous, MedX's Managing Director, Europe, Middle East and Africa, was very impressed with the results of the implementation, stating, "Building on our pilot project with IVPG, DermSecure provides the requisite security and scalability to open multiple centers and expand this partnership significantly. We are honoured to work with Mr. Vlaanderen as he has been a pioneer in championing telehealth in the Netherlands. We look forward to playing a crucial role in enhancing Netherlanders' access to early screening and thereby reduce skin cancer deaths."

About MedX

MedX, headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, is a leading medical device and software company focused on skin health with its SIAscopy on DermSecure telemedicine platform, utilizing its SIAscopy technology. SIAscopy is also embedded in its products SIAMETRICS, SIMSYS, and MoleMate, which MedX manufactures in its ISO 13485 certified facility. SIAMETRICS, SIMSYS, and MoleMate include hand-held devices that use patented technology utilizing light and its remittance to view up to 2 mm beneath suspicious moles and lesions in a pain-free, non-invasive manner, with its software then creating real-time images for physicians and dermatologists to evaluate all types of moles or lesions within seconds. These products are Health Canada, FDA, TGA and CE cleared for use in Canada, the US, Australia, New Zealand, the European Union, Brazil and Turkey. MedX also designs, manufactures and distributes quality photobiomodulation therapeutic and dental lasers to provide drug-free and non-invasive treatment of tissue damage and pain. www.medxhealth.com

About IVPG

IVPG is a Netherlands based Institute for Prevention and Health using telehealth for the delivery of digital healthcare. We are a collaboration of doctors and specialists. Together we help the Dutch to live a healthy and energetic life. IVPG provides the Dutch people with health information, free preventive examinations and advice to give more in-depth insight into their health. Although we are not always in control of our health, we can often manage it. That is our commitment. www.ivpg.nl

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release does not constitute an offer of any securities for sale. This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ, including, without limitation, the company's limited operating history and history of losses, the inability to successfully obtain further funding, the inability to raise capital on terms acceptable to the company, the inability to compete effectively in the marketplace, the inability to complete the proposed acquisition and such other risks that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in the company's projections or forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to the company as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

