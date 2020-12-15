Technavio estimates the global industrial adhesives market to grow by USD 14.61 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Industrial Adhesives Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The market is driven by the replacement of mechanical fasteners with industrial adhesives. However, the rise in the price of industrial adhesives might challenge growth.

Industrial Adhesives Market: Technology Landscape

Based on technology, the market saw maximum growth in the water-based adhesives segment in 2019. The segment is driven by the extensive use of water-based adhesives in the manufacture of food and beverage packaging, furniture and building components, home appliances, and medical devices. The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.

Industrial Adhesives Market: Geography Landscape

47% of the market's growth originated from APAC in 2019. Factors such as the rise in the commercial and residential construction sector and increasing investments in infrastructure development are fueling the growth of the industrial adhesives market in APAC.

China and Japan are the key markets for industrial adhesives in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Major Three Industrial Adhesives Market Vendors:

3M Co.

3M Co. operates its business through segments such as Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The company offers 3M Scotch-Weld epoxy adhesive DP100 Plus, 3M Super 77 Multipurpose spray adhesive, 3M Scotch-Weld acrylic adhesive DP8410NS, and others.

Arkema SA

Arkema SA operates its business through segments such as High Performance Materials, Industrial Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The company offers SAF 30-5, SAF 30 Ultimate, SAF 30 MIB, SAF 400-15, and others.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. operates its business through segments such as Specialty Ingredients and Intermediates and Solvents. The company offers Isogrip structural adhesives and Isoset structural adhesives.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

