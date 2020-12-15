Widen Enterprises: Widen teams with Jahia to support customers engaging with true digital transformation

LONDON, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, digital asset management (DAM) and product information management (PIM) company Widen (https://www.widen.com/) announced a collaboration with digital experience platform (DXP) company, Jahia (https://www.jahia.com/home/en). The integrated partnership will enable Widen and Jahia to better support brands and businesses to digitally transform their customer offerings on a global scale.



With a brand's perception and recognition built on how the brand is seen by the world, the value of its digital assets is rising. Today's marketing teams need better accessibility, quicker application, and less duplication of data in order to better carry out their roles of delivering the highest value to their customers.

Jahia acts as the backbone of a company's entire marketing technology stack. A flexible architecture, cloud infrastructure, and wide integration capabilities make Jahia uniquely suited to help marketers take full advantage of their Widen assets.

Combining Jahia and Widen enriches Jahia-powered websites and applications with Widen's DAM capabilities, enabling mutual customers to:

Easily find and add Widen assets to their Jahia content

Benefit from lighter and faster pages with Widen's dynamic image resizing capabilities

Integrate in real time, ensuring Widen assets are always up-to-date in Jahia

Track usage and engagement via Widen's asset-level analytics

Rachel Bland, Vice President of Product Management, Jahia, said: "We are committed to providing our customers with a stackable platform that brings content and customer data together so brands and businesses can deliver engaging, personalised experiences faster. By enabling our customers to leverage Widen's DAM capabilities with our award-winning DXP, we're further proving the reality that marketing stacks are built, not bought."

Jamie Liechty, Partner Manager, Widen, said: "Widen is always looking to better serve its customers with functionality that is important to their business needs. Through our strategic partnerships with best-in-breed companies like Jahia, we are able to serve our clients' DXP needs through a robust integration, and ultimately help our customers utilise their DAM to its fullest potential, meeting their business goals."

About Jahia

Jahia Solutions Group (https://www.jahia.com/home/en) makes digital experiences simpler. Built on the world's first true Digital Experience Platform, Jahia helps organizations all across the world leverage their content and customer data to fully engage with their customers. With an unparalleled level of flexibility and connectivity, Jahia integrates into existing technology stacks and can be customized to meet each organization's specific business needs and challenges.

Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Switzerland, Jahia has offices in Boston, Toronto and Paris. Jahia's customer community includes hundreds of global brands and organizations, including Ben & Jerry's, AllianceRx Walgreens Prime, NASA and General Motors.

For more information, visit www.jahia.com (http://www.jahia.com), read our blog (https://www.jahia.com/blog) and follow us on LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/jahia-solutions/?viewAsMember=true).

About Widen

Widen helps brands deliver content with confidence. Their cloud-based DAM and PIM software, the Widen Collective, empowers marketers to bring content together, send it anywhere, and automate in-between. Trusted by more than 660 companies and one million users, Widen boasts a 72-year track record of innovation and customer success. Customers include Dyson, New Balance, Crayola, and Hootsuite.

Widen is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, USA and London, UK.

For more information, visit www.widen.com (http://www.widen.com/).

