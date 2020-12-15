Technavio estimates the global specialty bakery market to grow by USD 10.54 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201215005158/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Specialty Bakery Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The market is driven by the growing demand for functional ingredients. However, the low popularity of specialty bakery products might challenge growth.

Get a Free Sample Report Delivered Instantly to Know More

Specialty Bakery Market: Product Landscape

Based on the product, the market saw maximum growth in the specialty bread segment in 2019. The segment is driven by the growing preference for vegan, healthy, and low-calorie foods and the easy availability of healthy varieties of bread. The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.

Specialty Bakery Market: Geography Landscape

37% of the market's growth originated from North America in 2019. The growing demand for convenience foods and on-the-go snacks is fueling the growth of the specialty bakery market in North America.

The US is the key market for specialty bakery in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC and MEA.

Develop Smart Strategies for Your Business: Get a Free Sample Report Now!

Major Three Specialty Bakery Market Vendors:

Aryzta AG

Aryzta AG operates its business through segments such as Europe, North America, and Rest of the World. Key products offered by the company include Gluten Free Multigrain Artisan Sliced Sandwich Bread and Pesto Tomato Meltzarella.

Conagra Brands Inc.

Conagra Brands Inc. operates its business through segments such as Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. Key products offered by the company include Creamy Parmesan Chicken Pot Pie and Chocolate Brownie Cream Pie.

Dawn Food Products Inc.

Dawn Food Products Inc. operates its business through segments such as Artisanal bakeries, Supermarket bakeries, Foodservices, and Manufacturers. The company provides different bakery products to manufacturers of bakery and other food products.

Give Your Business a Head Start for 2021: Download Our Free Sample Report

Related Reports on Consumer Staples Include:

Global Bakery Market Global bakery market is segmented by product (bread and rolls, cakes and pastries, cookies, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Get a free sample report to know more

Global Bread Market Global bread market is segmented by product (artisan bread, packaged bread, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Get a free sample report to know more

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Subscribe to World-Class Market Intelligence and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports and connect with expert analysts

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201215005158/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/