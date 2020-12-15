Northern Lights Resources Corp.: Northern Lights Resources Appoints Investor Relations Consultant

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2020 / Northern Lights Resources Corp. (CSE:NLR) (the "Company" or "Northern Lights") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an Investor Relations Agreement with Mr. Shawn Balaghi of Ascent Corporate Management Inc. (the "Consultant") to assist with investor relations activities, including communicating and marketing to potential investors, shareholders and media contacts. The Investor Relations Agreement is for a period of six months and month to month thereafter and can be terminated at any time by providing 30 days written notice.

Shawn has been involved in public equity market roles for more than 23 years. Over his career, he has held senior roles in private and listed public technology and resource companies. Most recently Shawn worked in Investor Relations with Mag Silver Corporation and has previously held senior positions with South American Mining Corp, Tara Gold Resources and Red Biosciences Corp. Prior to that, Mr. Balaghi spent approximately 15 years working as a resource banker working with firms including Deutsche Bank, Macquarie Bank, and Canaccord. Mr. Balaghi holds a B.com from Simon Fraser University.

In consideration for the services, the Company will pay the Consultant $6,500 on a monthly basis. The Company has, subject to regulatory approval, granted the Consultant stock options entitling the Consultant to purchase 500,000 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.07 per share with a five year term.

About Northern Lights Resources Corp.

Northern Lights Resources Corp is a growth-oriented exploration and development company that is advancing two projects: The 100% owned, Secret Pass Gold Project located in Arizona; and the Medicine Springs silver-zinc-lead Project located in Elko County Nevada where Northern Lights, in joint venture with Reyna Silver is earning 100% ownership.

Northern Lights Resources trades under the ticker of "NLR" on the CSE. This and other Northern Lights Resources news releases can be viewed at www.sedar.com and www.northernlightsresources.com.

