Cannabis Global, Inc.: Cannabis Global Files Patent on Insect produced Cannabinoid Compounds and Solid Forms of Bee Produced Compounds

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2020 / Cannabis Global, Inc. (OTC PINK:CBGL), an innovation-oriented company investing in disruptive cannabis and hemp-related technologies, today outlines the developments behind its latest non-provisional patent application, which was filed on December 11, 2020. The U.S. patent filing and the simultaneous international filing cover new methods to create powdered and non-powdered cannabinoid compounds using insects. These compounds are expected to offer unparalleled levels of cannabinoid bioavailability and water solubility when used in drugs, foods, beverages, or other consumer products.

Arman Tabatabaei, Chief Executive Officer of Cannabis Global commented, "We believe this set of technologies represents a new class of nature-based cannabinoid preparations. This technology is separate from our chemical free Two Ingredient nano infusion technology for which we filed a patent application last month, but is nevertheless equally important. Both sets of technologies are consistent with our corporate objective to introduce the best novel, chemical free cannabinoid infusion technologies to the marketplace."

The invention relates to a method of treating a medical condition addressed by one or more cannabinoids, and a cannabinoid enriched treatment composition. In particular, 1) wherein the cannabinoid enriched treatment is produced by honey bees yielding a dry free-flowing solid or 2) wherein the cannabinoid enriched treatment is produced by other insects.

Cannabis Global has produced several research breakthroughs leading up to this latest patent filing. Of significance is a new method to produce water soluble cannabinoid compounds and cannabinoid glycosides by processing raw cannabinoids through various insects, not including honey bees. These new forms of cannabinoid containing compounds can then be processed into various liquid or solid formats. Additionally, the patent filing outlines new solid forms of animal produced cannabinoid compounds, including solid forms produced by bees and the production methods for preparation.

The Company plans to utilize these unique compounds and powdered technologies to produce new cannabinoid infusion technologies for drugs, foods and beverages. The solid form of the bee honey compounds are already being utilized in the Company's Hemp You Can Feel branded products. Cannabis Global plans to conduct additional development on its other insect-based technologies to determine the extent of the unique properties of these new insect produced cannabinoid compounds.

Mr. Tabatabaei continued, "For the past six months we have been raising two species of insects, which have been fed a diet rich in Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and specific minor cannabinoids. It took quite a bit of experimentation to devise a feed that would not be toxic to the insects, but once we found the right formula, the insects clearly preferred the cannabis over normally consumed foods. Our tests and those of independent laboratories confirmed that cannabinoids were expressed in various forms as a result of the insect consuming the THC-rich feed. We plan to make full details of the inventions public upon publication of the patent documents."

About Cannabis Global, Inc.

Cannabis Global, Inc., formerly known as MCTC Holdings, Inc., is a fully audited and reporting Company with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission, trading with the stock symbol CBGL. The Company is an emerging force in the area of cannabinoid sciences and highly bioavailable hemp and cannabis infusion technologies. The Company does not engage in the production, distribution, or sales of any controlled substances, including marijuana. The Company has an actively growing portfolio of intellectual property having filed six patents in the areas of cannabinoid delivery systems and cannabinoid polymeric nanoparticles. The Company markets its consumer products under the Hemp You Can Feel brand name. Cannabis Global launched its Project Varin early in 2020, to develop new delivery methods for rare cannabinoid Tetrahydrocannabivarin (THV-C) and to develop products based on this cannabinoid.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" which are not purely historical and may include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities and words such as "anticipate", "seek", intend", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "project", "plan", or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects, the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of cannabis-based products. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-k, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, please visit www.sec.gov

