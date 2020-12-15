CUBE, a global technology company transforming regulatory compliance for large financial services organisations, today announced the appointment of Pedro Pereiro and Steve Pool to the executive leadership team.

Pool joins as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Pereiro joins as Chief Services Officer (CSO), leading end-to-end global services.

Pool was previously CFO for EMEA and APJ at Symantec. He has extensive global experience, working in senior financial positions at a series of high-profile technology businesses including Samsung and Dell. He commented:

"Being part of CUBE's journey as we leverage the latest technology to help solve the regulatory change and compliance conundrum for the world's largest financial institutions is incredibly exciting and rewarding.

Prior to joining CUBE, Pereiro was a Director at EY, where he led tech-enabled transformation initiatives worldwide including legal entity restructuring, compliance remediation programmes, operational risk and compliance assessment optimization and Brexit planning.

Commenting on his appointment, Pereiro said:

"After experiencing first-hand CUBE's cutting-edge capabilities, vision and great talent, it was an obvious choice for my next challenge. We are defining and implementing the gold standard of regulatory intelligence technology for financial services globally. I am fully committed to enhancing even further the end-to-end value we deliver to our customers."

Both roles report directly to Ben Richmond, CEO Founder of CUBE. Richmond commented:

"The hiring of Pedro and Steve is a critical next step as we continue to evolve our business strategy in becoming the model platform in transformative regulatory compliance for the world's leading financial institutions".

About CUBE

CUBE's AI-powered technology provides regulatory intelligence for global financial institutions, enabling them to streamline complex regulatory change management processes.

CUBE's cloud-based Digital Regulation Platform (DRP) is the world's most comprehensive live single-source of regulatory data. Using machine learning and natural language processing, CUBE captures and classifies all regulatory content across 180 jurisdictions in 60 languages and maps it to customers' compliance frameworks, from financial crime to cyber, privacy, tech risk and beyond.

Founded in 2011, CUBE has an award-winning team of industry experts, with a reputation for implementing enterprise-wide regulatory compliance solutions in some of the world's largest financial institutions. CUBE's open API means it can be seamlessly implemented alongside existing GRC platforms to complement the governance, risk and compliance cycle.

