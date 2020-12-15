The "World Textile and Apparel Trade and Production Trends: the EU, 2020" report from Textiles Intelligence Ltd. has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report contains statistical data, information and insight into the textile and apparel industries in the EU. The report identifies important trends and includes information on general economic trends, textile and clothing production in the EU, the EU's textile and clothing trade balance, imports by supplying country, exports by the destination country, and imports and exports by EU member state.
The report presents a wealth of information and is essential for anyone who is considering sourcing from, selling to, or investing in the EU and its leading supplying countries and export markets.
Key Topics Covered:
SUMMARY
1. EU: GENERAL ECONOMIC TRENDS
- GDP growth
- Consumer price inflation
- Private consumption
- Consumer expenditure on clothing and footwear
- Currency exchange rates
2. EU: PRODUCTION OF TEXTILES AND CLOTHING
- Textile production
- Clothing production
3. EU: TEXTILE AND CLOTHING IMPORTS, EXPORTS AND THE TRADE BALANCE
- Textile and clothing imports
- Textile imports
- Clothing imports
- Textile and clothing exports
- Textile exports
- Clothing exports
- Textile and clothing trade balance
4. EU: TEXTILE AND CLOTHING IMPORTS BY SUPPLYING COUNTRY
- Textile and clothing imports by supplying country
- Textile imports by supplying country
- Clothing imports by supplying country
5. EU: TEXTILE AND CLOTHING EXPORTS BY DESTINATION COUNTRY
- Textile and clothing exports by the destination country
- Textile exports by the destination country
- Clothing exports by the destination country
6. EU: TRENDS IN TEXTILE AND CLOTHING PRODUCTION AND TRADE BY MEMBER STATE
7. OUTLOOK AND CONCLUSIONS
8. STATISTICAL APPENDIX
