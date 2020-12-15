SponsorsOne Inc.: SponsorsOne Begins Sample Production Run Of Doc Wylder's Infused Lemonades

Initial Production Runs Will Be Distributed To National Distributors And Major Retailers For USA, Canada, And Puerto Rico.

WATERLOO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2020 / SponsorsOne Inc., (CSE:SPO) (Frankfurt:5SO), (OTC PINK:SPONF), a company that utilizes its proprietary platform that combines digital marketing, wholesale and retail distribution, branding, and operational & funding capital, giving it a competitive first-mover advantage in rapidly selling proprietary brands focused in the Alcohol, Functional Beverage and Hemp Sectors, announced today that the initial sample production run for Doc Wylder's is underway with delivery scheduled for the first week of January 2021.

First production runs of Doc Wyler's will be configured as six 4-Packs per case, three Packs of Lemonade with vodka, one Pack of Berry infused with vodka, one Pack of Lemonade infused with bourbon and one pack of Lemonade infused with tequila. The ingredients are comprised of premium alcohol and real Lemonade, making this one of the first high quality "Ready to Drink" products in the market.

"The buying season for this type of market starts in January to get inventory for the spring break market starting in February," stated Kevin Swadish, President of S1 Brands, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SponsorsOne. Mr. Swadish, who is overseeing product creation, sales and distribution, added: "The making of the Doc Wylder's message is being developed to be different and thought-provoking, tailored to its geographical consumer audience. The marketing will be built to maximize and enhance brand equity. Major retailers have already taste tested all flavors and the response was very favorable, with Vodka, Bourbon and Tequila being the top three categories in the spirits market."

The Doc Wylder's product will be offered in a 4 pack, 8 pack, and 15 pack. The first sample production runs are occurring in the Southern California area. The Company has plans to expand production into multiple locations across the USA and internationally to reduce shipping costs as expansion occurs. The initial samples will be sent to buyers in the Adult Beverage category, including Food/Drug/Liquor and Convenience chains.

Myles Bartholomew, CEO of SponsorsOne, said: "The acquisition Premier Beverage Consortium with the Doc Wylder's line was to immediately provide the Company a seat at the table in the rapidly emerging RTD's and Hard Seltzer's market that projected to have revenues of tens of billion dollars through 2025. We are on track to begin full-throttle sales activities by getting these initial production run samples into buyer's hands immediately, which we hope will rapidly enable us to progress towards market launch, revenue, and the realization of potentially significant earnings in 2021."

For more information on Doc Wylder's "Ready to Drink" product line: www.docwylders.com

About SponsorsOne Inc.

SponsorsOne is the leader in the next evolution of digital marketing through influencer marketing, storytelling, and digital-commerce with the SponsorCoin platform and its highly scalable - smart contract-based digital-currency. Combined, this allows brands to build and manage exclusive and highly engaged communities of influencers (from pro to micro-influencers) within the social realm. The SponsorCoin platform provides for data-driven marketing campaigns that will change the way brands connect with their customers. SponsorCoin is a tool for brands to inspire real movements around their products and services. Their most valuable customers become their best salespeople, producing far higher ROI than current social media advertising methods. SponsorsOne, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, SponsorsOne Media Inc., provides full creative and Brand building/management services to all our Brands and manages the influencer communities for each Brand. If the Brand wants to get big - fast, our wholly-owned subsidiary S1 Brands Inc. will build a wholesale/retail distribution channel for the Brand acting as a master distributor. S1 Brands provides sales and marketing on behalf of the Brand to its vast network of national wholesalers and retailers and provides purchase order financing to assist the Brand in fulfilling every order. Ownership of the Brand combined with distribution, digital marketing innovation, and capital is the winning formula to build the next billion-dollar Brand. To learn more, please visit www.sponsorsone.com

