Strong product leadership will be instrumental in NS1's ongoing efforts to build industry-leading solutions that are powering the modern connected economy.

NS1, the leader in modern application and access networking, today announced the appointment of David Coffey as chief product officer. In his role, Coffey will focus on product development and at-scale execution for NS1.

Coffey is a technological innovator, team builder, and transformational leader credited with planning and executing cloud transformations and revolutionizing product capabilities for multiple companies, including global tech firms McAfee and Intel. Prior to joining NS1, Coffey served as senior vice president of engineering for Forcepoint, where he led research and development, spearheading the release of new products and revenue streams.

"David's technical vision, global experience with organizational and product leadership, and business acumen will drive innovation at NS1," said Kris Beevers, co-founder and CEO, NS1. "In recent years, our competitors have scaled back on product development, and in some cases wound down their businesses or gone up for sale. At the same time, we've doubled down on engineering and innovation, capitalizing on the tremendous market opportunity to transform critical network and application infrastructure foundations, driven by cloud, automation, edge, and DevOps. David's leadership will be instrumental in our ongoing efforts to build industry-leading, software-defined solutions that are powering the modern connected economy."

Following the company's recent $40 million Series D venture round, led by Energy Impact Partners with participation from existing investors, NS1 is moving forward on its commitment to aggressive investment in engineering and product innovation. NS1 is substantially growing its product development teams, and Coffey's at-scale technology leadership will drive high velocity execution across NS1's mission-critical product portfolio.

"I'm passionate about building and leading world-class technology teams, which I've done repeatedly for the last fifteen years," said Coffey. "I get tremendous satisfaction from leading engineering teams through challenging product innovation that benefits customers and accelerates business growth, while also guiding individual members as they achieve their goals and accomplish feats they thought were impossible."

About NS1

NS1 automates the deployment and delivery of the world's most trafficked internet and enterprise applications. Its software-defined, next-generation application networking stack modernizes DNS, DHCP, and IPAM-the familiar and universal foundations of all network and internet services-to unlock unprecedented automation, visibility, and control in today's complex, heterogeneous environments. NS1 has more than 650 enterprise customers worldwide, including LinkedIn, Dropbox, Pitney Bowes, Bleacher Report, and The Guardian, and is backed by investments from Energy Impact Partners, Dell Technologies Capital, Cisco Investments, and GGV Capital.

