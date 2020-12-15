Free over-the-air firmware upgrade for G7c cloud-connected wearables includes proactive Bluetooth-based close contact detection with improved industrial contact tracing

Blackline Safety Corp. (TSX.V: BLN), a global leader of gas detection and connected safety solutions, has expanded the availability of its new G7 close contact detection firmware to North American and international markets. Previously launched in October across Europe, this new firmware makes Blackline's G7c the industry's first and only cloud-connected gas monitor to integrate close contact detection, a feature that provides users with a real-time notification when they enter into close proximity with other G7c users.

As industrial businesses continue to face stringent safety regulations and social distancing guidelines due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, the new close contact detection feature helps G7c users be mindful of their proximity with colleagues to support social distancing regulations. Using Bluetooth technology to determine the distance between personnel, G7c wearables notify users of close proximity after 10 seconds of continued close contact using flashing yellow lights, vibration and a simple on-screen message.

"With increased emphasis on preventing the spread of the virus and containing exposures, businesses are reviewing their policies and the need to maintain physical separation from others," said Sean Stinson, CRO at Blackline Safety. "Through the latest in wearable cloud-connected technology, G7c offers the tools that teams need to mitigate COVID-19 risks among their workforce while keeping the business moving forward sustainably. Combined with our cloud-hosted Close Contact Report, close contact detection and notification supports proactive social distancing programs. Plus, should a worker test positive or become symptomatic, businesses have the ability to trace potential points of close contact among team members."

Proactive social distancing notification to G7c users

New G7c close contact detection firmware provides users with a short-duration notification when working within proximity of one or more co-workers. With a press of a button, users can continue working without further notification or distraction. Should another employee come into close contact, a new proactive notification will announce the close contact to the group of users. Designed with a short detection delay, close contact notifications and unnecessary distractions are avoided when employees pass by each other as they move throughout a facility.

Businesses can request that G7c close contact detection to be turned on for all G7c users in their Blackline Live account or for specific groups of users, based on policy, risk levels and the likelihood of potential close interaction with co-workers.

Industrial contact tracing

In addition to notifying G7 users of close social contact, this new device firmware also streams Bluetooth-based close contact data to the Blackline Cloud, powering an improved Blackline Analytics Close Contact Report. Combined an interactive device History View Report, these enhanced tools help businesses retrace a G7 user's steps should they present with symptoms or test positive for COVID-19. Should this occur, businesses can identify locations where employees came into close proximity and with whom an individual may have interacted with, over a configurable period of time.

Blackline's portfolio of contact tracing and close contact notification tools comply with rigorous privacy regulations and will be available to all Blackline clients at no additional cost. Firmware installation occurs automatically and wirelessly, over-the-air. Blackline customers who are interested in enabling close contact detection for their employees are welcomed to contact Blackline's Client Success team at ClientSuccess@BlacklineSafety.com.

To learn more about the new close contact detection function and Blackline's existing contact tracing solutions, visit www.blacklinesafety.com/contact-tracing.

About Blackline Safety: Blackline Safety is a global connected safety leader that helps to ensure every worker gets their job done and returns home safe each day. Blackline provides wearable safety technology, personal and area gas monitoring, cloud-connected software and data analytics to meet demanding safety challenges and increase productivity of organizations in more than 100 countries. Blackline Safety wearables provide a lifeline to tens of thousands of men and women, having reported over 100 billion data-points and initiated over five million emergency responses. Armed with cellular and satellite connectivity, we ensure that help is never too far away. For more information, visit www.BlacklineSafety.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

