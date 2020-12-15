Affluence Corporation: OneMind Technologies SL Names Stephane Eyme as CEO

OAK BROOK, IL / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2020 / Affluence Corporation (OTC PINK:AFFU), a diversified technology company focusing on innovative Edge Cloud, Internet of Things and 5G enhancing technologies, announced today that Stephane Eyme will lead its wholly owned subsidiary OneMind Technologies SL as CEO.

"We are very excited that Stephane will continue in his leadership role now that we have completed the OneMind acquisition." said Affluence Global CEO Rohan Chanmugam. "Stephane's leadership has helped make OneMind Technologies a leader in smart city solutions. Stephane has a wealth of experience having held significant positions with Accenture and Fujitsu. He has been key in driving the team that has made OneMind the engine behind many Fortune 50 Smart City enterprise solutions. The OneMind smart city solution has already been successfully implemented in many countries throughout the globe," said Chanmugam.

"I am delighted to continue in my role as CEO of OneMind Technologies and to be able to build on the momentum we have established over the last two years", said Eyme, CEO of OneMind. "Affluence Corporation's plans and strategic long-term vision has OneMind Technologies as a key component. The resources that Affluence Corporation will bring through additional acquisitions will ensure that our offering to the market is unique. Combining our enterprise solution with edge computing technology will not only bring dramatic performance improvements but result in huge improvements in cost, efficiency and security" said Eyme.

"The global smart cities market size is expected to grow from USD 410.8 billion in 2020 to USD 820.7 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.8% (Source: MarketsandMarkets September 2020)." said Affluence Corporation CEO James E. Honan, Jr. The Smart City market encompasses several sectors such as health care, transportation, energy, and security and the modular capability of our technology enables us to address each segment," said Honan.

About OneMind Technologies SL

OneMind Technologies SL is a wholly owned subsidiary of Affluence Corporation. The OneMind Intelligent IoT solution builder is used to create applications for smart construction and smart city operations. Functioning as systems of systems, OneMind connects data sources to one single point of insight to provide real-time information on operational processes. It is a key component in the enterprise solutions currently being offered by several Fortune 50 companies that resell, distribute, and integrate smart city enterprise solutions. https://onemindtechnologies.com/

About Affluence Corporation

Affluence Corporation (AFFU.PK) is a diversified technology company focused on edge computing and innovative cloud solutions that capitalize on IoT, AI and 5G technologies. We are investing in mid-market businesses to create a cohesive unit which brings together technology for the next generation of internet. https://affucorp.com/

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. There are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forwardlooking statements, including: general economic business conditions, competitive and technological factors, markets, services, products and prices, availability and the cost of capital, success of growth initiatives, limited operating history and other factors discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commissions. Additionally, this release may not be considered as legal, accounting, or investment advice, and is not, and may not be considered, a solicitation for the purchase of any securities issued by Affluence Corporation.

For further information contact Affluence Corporation Investor Relations:

info@affucorp.com

720-295-6409

