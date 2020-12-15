Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 15, 2020) - Golden Goliath Resources Ltd. (TSXV: GNG) (OTC Pink: GGTHF) (FSE: GGZ) is pleased to announce that the new road that will allow proper access to the East and Central Grid areas of it's the Kwai property has now been completed. This was accomplished in partnership with the local forest management company taking advantage of their expertise and access requirements. The new access road turns off the main Dixie Lake Road and leads to the central part of the Kwai property, crossing several small streams and one larger stream that flows out of the east end of Beauregard Lake (see Figure 2). From its terminus drill trails will lead to the planned drill targets on the East Grid as well as those to the south of Beauregard Lake. The road will also facilitate access to the area northeast of the West Grid where a NW-SE splay fault occurs that crosses the main Pakwash Break. Drilling is also planned in that area.

The cost to the Company for this road was $65,000 and this expense has already been included in the drill budget to date. Therefore, future drilling will cost less in total per meter.





Figure 1: Red Lake District Properties including the Kwai and SLF properties of Golden Goliath

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4761/70272_ad9a5b87e4d79883_002full.jpg

The new road access will open up connections to over 17 drill sites on the eastern and central grids where both rusty tills have been found with numerous gold grains, as well as some of the strongest IP anomalies on the property in the line 49-51E area. Hence the section from lines 2800E for another 3-4 km eastward can now be reached, in addition to many parts of Beauregard Lake.

The Company intends to start the IP survey over Beauregard Lake early in the New Year and drilling will resume shortly after that when the drill company crews and equipment are ready.





Figure 2: Compilation Showing New Access Road plotted on map of Possible Source Area For Gold Grains, IP Trends and Major Structures

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4761/70272_ad9a5b87e4d79883_003full.jpg

CEO Paul Sorbara comments: "This is a good example of a win-win deal. The forestry company had the permits because this area is covered in their 10 year forest harvesting plan and they will eventually need the access. They also have the know-how and local knowledge, because they do this all the time. They do not need the road yet but agreed to build it now if we shared the cost with them. Cooperation for mutual benefit.

"The Company looks forward to the resumption of drilling in the New Year."

This news release has been reviewed by Robert S. Middleton P.Eng who is acting as QP for this phase of the exploration under the NI 43-101 requirements.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Paul Sorbara, MSc, PGeo

CEO, Golden Goliath Resources Ltd.

