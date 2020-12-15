MedLab Diagnostics, LLC (DBA FastLabs): FastLabs' MD RV Now Offers Full Rapid Testing Menu

Mobile Medical Diagnostic Lab to Deliver COVID-19 Results in Minutes

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2020 / FastLabs' MD RV, the leading rapid medical testing company located at The Falls shopping center, 8888 SW 136 Street in Miami, recently announced the expansion of its rapid COVID-19 testing menu to include antibody, antigen, and molecular testing with results in minutes.

FastLabs' addition and careful integration of molecular diagnostics with quick results, positions the company to transform medical diagnostics and patient care in South Florida. Molecular tests include PCR, NAAT and TMA and detect the genetic material or nucleic acid present inside a virus particle. The FDA has authorized molecular tests for use in a clinical laboratory setting and authorized some for use in a Point-of-Care (POC) setting.

FastLabs' MD RV provides easy, safe, and quick medical answers for individuals who want or need rapid viral testing for COVID-19, from the convenience of their vehicle. The accessibility to reliable and advanced technologies for accurate viral detection is FastLabs' priority in order to help mitigate the virus and increase safety at schools, businesses, and communities.

Consistent testing with rapid technologies has repeatedly reduced COVID-19 infection rates by 80% in recent studies, emphasizing the importance of frequency and quick result turnaround times - both of which remain at core the FastLabs' mission. The company's expansive and effective rapid testing strategy includes rapid antibody, rapid antigen, and rapid molecular testing - all designated with Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

"FastLabs' MD RV testing menu continues to grow as new technologies are available in an effort to help patients get the answers they need quickly and safely," said Dr. Raul Cruz, Chief Medical Officer of FastLabs. "The demand for rapid medical test results without lines, waiting rooms, or slow turnaround times is substantial. We are prepared to provide the highest standard point-of-care testing and diagnostic solutions, not only now during our current pandemic, but as a long-term efficient solution for patients."

FastLabs' efficient testing process works like this: The patient makes an appointment and remits payment through FastLabs' secure website, available at www.FastLabsMed.com. Upon arrival, patients remain in their vehicle and simply roll down their window. A FastLabs' healthcare worker approaches the car, registers the patient, administers the test, and the patient drives away. Minutes later, the patient receives a notification on their phone with a link to access their results on the Patient Portal.

FastLabs' services are cash-based, however all patients are provided with a Super Bill that they can submit to their insurance company for reimbursement.

FastLabs is prepared to couple these newly added rapid tests to its other contemporary solutions: CleanZone (a department dedicated to advanced preventative measures for high volume venues) and StrikeForce (a business-oriented solution designed to offer event, school and employer on-site testing). The rapid response protocols set by the MD RV has allowed for CleanZone and StrikeForce to create an opportunity for increased safety and custom services for individuals, businesses, events, and travel.

Traditional point-of-care services are a thing of the past and health transparency is at the fingertips of the consumer. FastLabs is committed to convenient testing sites and reliable answers during uncertain times while operating in compliance with all local, state, and federal laws, rules, and regulations.

To make an appointment, visit FastLabsMed.com. Hours of operation are Monday through Friday 9:00 am until 6:00 pm. Saturday to Sunday 10:00 am until 5:00 pm.

About MedLab Diagnostics, LLC (DBA FastLabs)

MedLab Diagnostics, LLC (DBA FastLabs) is a full-service diagnostic testing solutions company. From customized medical diagnostics and laboratory services for businesses to a mobilized fleet of point-of-care testing vehicles for individuals, the company provides accurate and quick test results, while ensuring safety and compliance. For more information visit FastLabsMed.com.

