myDevices, Claranova (Paris:CLA) group's Internet of Things (IoT) division, partners with Redexia (the Spanish network and IoT installations operator) and Nexelec (the French air quality analysis specialist) to deploy an IoT solution for analyzing the indoor air quality of Madrid schools and universities in order to ensure their compliance with European regulations.

This solution, developed in partnership with Nexelec, measures the indoor concentration of CO2, temperature and the humidity rate in real time. If a safety threshold is reached, the myDevices IoT platform automatically sends users an alert to their mobile phones so that corrective measures can be taken. And because classroom air quality is displayed in real time through light indicators integrated in Nexelec's CO2 sensor, its occupants can open the windows or ventilate their workspace when necessary. Redexia is the local partner selected to equip classrooms with the LoRaWAN network to guarantee that the system functions properly.

This practical application illustrates the unique qualities of the myDevices software solution:

Pierre Cesarini, CEO of Claranova group: "We are proud of this partnership between Nexelec, Redexia and Claranova designed to improve the day-to-day conditions of students in Madrid. Through the simple and innovative IoT solutions of our myDevices platform, we are contributing each day to ensuring safer environments for work and study. IoT is destined to become one of the major tools of tomorrow for making our environments safer."

Franck Greard, Nexelec CEO: "We spend nearly 80% of our time indoors. By selecting our solution, Madrid has adopted a proactive approach for improving indoor air quality and risk prevention for its schools. The detailed analysis of data made possible by the continuous measurement of our sensors will contribute to the city of Madrid's long-term approach for protecting the health of its children and students."

Alex Bryszkowski, CEO, Redexia: "This partnership with Claranova and Nexelec bolsters Redexia's position as the leading provider of LoRaWAN IoT solutions in Spain based on a turnkey service combining a network, an app and sensor. This solution will help Spanish schools and universities provide safer areas, particularly during this pandemic where air quality plays a decisive role in combating the circulation of the Covid-19 virus."

About myDevices:

myDevices, Claranova group's Internet of Things division, simplifies the management of connected objects (IoT) for professionals. With its unique application platform, myDevices offers its customers an infinite range of turnkey and cost-efficient IoT solutions to optimize the management of their assets, regardless of the type of connected device and network, business sector and application field: cold chain management, alert management, space utilization, customer satisfaction monitoring, waste management, etc.

For more information on Claranova Group's IoT division: https://www.mydevices.com or https://twitter.com/mydevices_iot

About Nexelec

Founded in 2009, Nexelec designs and manufactures wireless sensor devices and IoT solutions for air quality analysis, security and energy efficiency of residential and office buildings. With over 700,000 sensors sold, Nexelec is today a key player in the market for IoT air quality analysis solutions.

About Redexia

Redexia is an IoT connectivity operator and main partner of Everynet and myDevices solutions in Spain where it is a key contributor to the deployment of the country's first national LoRaWAN network. The two companies are leaders in the Spanish LoRaWAN connectivity market as innovators both in terms of business models and platform architectures.

About Claranova:

Claranova is a high-growth international technology group with a long-term vision and resilient business models operating in high potential markets. As the leader in personalized e-commerce (PlanetArt), Claranova provides added value through technological expertise in software publishing (Avanquest) and the Internet of Things (myDevices). These three business divisions share a common mission to simplify access to new technologies through solutions combining innovation and ease of use. Based on these strengths, Claranova has maintained an average annual rate of growth for the past three years of more than 45% and in FY 2019-2020 had revenue of €409 million.

For more information on Claranova group:

https://www.claranova.com or https://twitter.com/claranova_group

