BizVibe is continuing to expand the number of companies which can be discovered and tracked within their utility system construction category offering. Users can browse unlimited company profiles, allowing them to discover 3,500+ utility system construction companies, spanning across 100+ countries, which are categorized into 30+ product and services. Discover Companies for Free

BizVibe has added detailed company profiles to their utility system construction category. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Company profiles listed under this classification are defined as being primarily engaged in the construction of distribution lines and related buildings and structures for utilities. BizVibe's detailed company profile insights help users to discover, track, evaluate, and connect with utility system construction companies from all over the world.

What's in a BizVibe Company Profile?

The 10 million+ company profiles on BizVibe's platform contain high-quality insights, helping procurement and sales teams find trusted suppliers and target sales prospects. Some of the valuable information found in these company profiles include:

Organizational insights such as key competitors, operating categories, products, and service offerings

Employee details such as key company personnel, stakeholders, and decision makers.

Company performance and risk monitoring

Latest company news with the option to sign up for weekly or monthly alerts

Accurate and up-to-date company information

Quickly find the right companies best suited for your business

Browse unlimited companies

Related Product and Service Categories

BizVibe's utility system construction industry group is categorized into 30+ related products and services. Discover companies for all 30+ offerings which include:

Power Line Stringing

Underground Cable Laying

Water Distribution Installations

Construction of Lattice Towers

Fire Hydrant Installation

Pipeline Construction and Maintenance

View all related product and service categories

Discover Companies in the Construction Industry Group

BizVibe lists utility system construction as a part of their construction industry. This industry contains 10 total industry groups which all contain thousands of company profiles that can be viewed for free. There are 75,000+ construction company profiles on BizVibe which are segmented into the following categories (in addition to utility system construction):

Non-Residential Building Construction

Residential Building Construction

Highway, Street, and Bridge Construction

Building Equipment Contractors

Foundation, Structure, and Building Exterior Contractors

View all construction categories

BizVibe for Buyers and Sellers

BizVibe is the modern B2B platform dedicated to connecting global buyers and sellers. Powered by the latest best-in-class solutions, BizVibe provides outstanding product features for both category managers and sales professionals.

For buyers, BizVibe helps companies quickly discover and shortlist suppliers, compare companies, create customized alerts for supplier news, and send RFI/RFPs from pre-built templates. For sales teams, BizVibe allows users to efficiently build prospects lists, track and evaluate companies, and integrate their CRM.

This all-in-one platform was designed to equip users with all necessary tools needed to complete the entire buying/sales cycle in a single workspace.

About BizVibe

BizVibe has been conceptualized and built by a team based out of Toronto, Bangalore, and London. We are a branch of Infiniti Research and have dedicated units in all three locations. BizVibe helps buyers find the most relevant suppliers from around the world and help sellers target prospects who need their products and/or services. For more information, please visit www.bizvibe.com and start for free today.

