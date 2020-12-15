NGMedical, a German medical device manufacturer exclusively focused on creating innovative technologies for spinal application announces the next major product launch for 2020.

The new BEE HA cage was launched within the CE area. BEE HA is an anatomically shaped cervical interbody made of the innovative PEEK-OPTIMA HA Enhanced developed by Invibio Biomaterial Solutions, a leading supplier of high performance PEEK polymer solutions.

BEE HA was developed to optimize fusion, while maintaining elasticity that is similar to bone and radiolucency of the cage body. Hydroxyapatite (HA), a well-known osteoconductive material that enhances bone apposition, is fully integrated, not coated, into the PEEK-OPTIMA matrix, making it available on all surfaces of the finished device. BEE HA has also been submitted for FDA approval.

"This is an important step for NGMedical. We are happy having completed the launch of the next implant system in this difficult pandemic year. We are proud of the excellent work of our entire team." says Dagmar Weiland, CEO of NGMedical.

Dr John Devine, Medical Business Director at Invibio said: "We congratulate NGMedical on the CE clearance of their newly developed BEE HA cage and look forward to seeing their portfolio expand with more solutions. We continue to be impressed by NGMedical's innovation with advanced materials such as PEEK-OPTIMA HA Enhanced, which has the potential to bring positive clinical outcomes to cervical and lumbar spinal fusion patients in Europe."

About NGMedical

We are an owner-managed company specializing in the development of innovative spinal implants. Many years of experience, combined with a high degree of creativity, give us the impetus to significantly advance the development of spine surgery.

The NGMedical team has been developing innovative product systems since 2001. NGMedical derived out of the company Advanced Medical Technologies AG, which was acquired by Medtronic Inc. in 2012. NGMedical exploits this longtime experience combined with a high degree of creativity and know-how for the development of further innovative product concepts. Both, earlier and today, the cooperation with a team of experienced surgeons and scientists is the basis for the market-driven orientation. Many product solutions, today accepted and widely used as standards, derive from our team.

