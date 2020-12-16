Technavio has been monitoring the business-to-consumer e-commerce market in China and it is poised to grow by USD 3851.34 billion during 2020-2024, decelerating at a CAGR of over 31% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201215006067/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Business-To-Consumer E-Commerce Market in China 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Click Get a Free sample report in minutes

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a high impact on the business-to-consumer e-commerce market in China. The market growth in 2020 is likely to increase compared to market growth in 2019.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by the product, which is the leading segment in the market?

The apparel segment led the market in 2019.

The apparel segment led the market in 2019. What are the major trends in the market?

The easy payment option is the major trend in the market.

The easy payment option is the major trend in the market. At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The market growth will decelerate at a CAGR of over 31% during 2020-2024.

The market growth will decelerate at a CAGR of over 31% during 2020-2024. Who are the top players in the market?

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., E-Commerce China Dangdang Inc., GOME Retail Holdings Ltd., JD.com Inc., LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd., Rakuten Inc., Sun Art Retail Group Ltd., Suning Holdings Group, and Vipshop Holdings Ltd. are the top players in the market.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., E-Commerce China Dangdang Inc., GOME Retail Holdings Ltd., JD.com Inc., LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd., Rakuten Inc., Sun Art Retail Group Ltd., Suning Holdings Group, and Vipshop Holdings Ltd. are the top players in the market. What are the key market drivers and challenges?

The market is driven by the increase in internet and smartphone penetration. However, the absence of touch and feel elements in online shopping might challenge growth.

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:

Global Business Travel Market- The business travel market is segmented by expenditure (travel fare, lodging, dining, and other expenditure), age (above 40 years and below 40 years), application (marketing, internal meeting, trade show, and product launch), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Food Delivery Services Market- The food delivery services market is segmented by geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA) and market landscape (order focused and logistics focused). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., E-Commerce China Dangdang Inc., GOME Retail Holdings Ltd., JD.com Inc., LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd., Rakuten Inc., Sun Art Retail Group Ltd., Suning Holdings Group, and Vipshop Holdings Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Although the increase in Internet and smartphone penetration offers immense growth opportunities, the absence of touch and feel elements in online shopping is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this business-to-consumer e-commerce market in China forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Business-To-Consumer E-Commerce Market in China 2020-2024: Segmentation

Business-To-Consumer E-Commerce Market in China is segmented as below:

Product Apparel, Footwear, And Accessories Consumer Electronics And Electricals Beauty And Personal Care Products Others

Device Mobile Devices And PCs



To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR45625

Business-To-Consumer E-Commerce Market in China 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The business-to-consumer e-commerce market in china report covers the following areas:

Business-To-Consumer E-Commerce Market in China Size

Business-To-Consumer E-Commerce Market in China Trends

Business-To-Consumer E-Commerce Market in China Industry Analysis

This study identifies easy payment options as one of the prime reasons driving the Business-To-Consumer E-Commerce Market growth in China during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Business-To-Consumer E-Commerce Market in China 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist the business-to-consumer e-commerce market growth in China during the next five years

Estimation of the business-to-consumer e-commerce market in China size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the business-to-consumer e-commerce market in China

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of business-to-consumer e-commerce market vendors in China

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Consumer electronics and electricals Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Beauty and personal care products Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Infant's and mother's products Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Device used

Market segments

Comparison by Device used

Mobile devices Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PCs Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Device used

Customer landscape

Market drivers Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

Amazon.com Inc.

E-Commerce China Dangdang Inc.

GOME Retail Holdings Ltd.

JD.com Inc.

LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd.

Rakuten Inc.

Sun Art Retail Group Ltd.

Suning Holdings Group

Vipshop Holdings Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201215006067/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/