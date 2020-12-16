New partnership places people at the heart of the business and enables a high-touch engagement model to ensure business success

Five9, Inc (NASDAQ: FIVN), a leading provider of the intelligent cloud contact centre, today announced that the company is expanding its global presence by partnering with Conn3ct, a leading customer experience, unified communications, and network services communications provider for international businesses.

Conn3ct is a trusted communications solutions provider that draws on over 30 years of experience in assisting multinational organisations around the world solve their communications challenges. Conn3ct is widely recognised for their global network providing SIP and public switched telephone network (PSTN) services to many countries across the globe. This new strategic partnership between Five9 and Conn3ct will help stabilise, enhance and transform global cloud contact centres.

"The strength of the Five9 Intelligent Cloud Contact Centre empowers us with the tools to enable companies to create more human customer service experiences," said Steven Fricker, Sales Marketing Director at Conn3ct. "This formal partnership builds upon the years long relationships we have built with many of the Five9 leadership team. We look forward to bringing this market leading CCaaS solution to our customers across the globe."

The suite of communications channels offered by Conn3ct, combined with the omnichannel contact centre experience from Five9 delivers high touch customer engagements and a customisable contact centre to meet the unique needs of the customer.

"As we continue to build our strong footprint in EMEA and across the globe, Five9 is proud to partner with Conn3ct," said Brian Atkinson, GM and VP EMEA at Five9. "To support businesses with scale and capacity as Five9 rapidly expands across the region, it is important to develop our partner ecosystem with like-minded organisations that help meet the diverse needs of our customers in the everchanging market landscape."

About Five9

Five9 is an industry-leading provider of cloud contact centre solutions, bringing the power of cloud innovation to more than 2,000 customers worldwide and facilitating more than six billion customer engagements annually. The Five9 Intelligent Cloud Contact Centre provides digital engagement, analytics, workflow automation, workforce otimisation, and practical AI to create more human customer experiences, to engage and empower agents, and deliver tangible business results. Designed to be reliable, secure, compliant, and scalable, the Five9 platform helps contact centres increase productivity, be agile, boost revenue, and create customer trust and loyalty.

