Atos International: Atos to acquire leading cybersecurity services company Motiv

IJsselstein, the Netherlands and Paris, France - December 16, 2020 - Atos today announces it has reached an agreement to acquire Motiv ICT Security, the largest independent Managed Security Services (MSS) provider in the Netherlands. This acquisition will reinforce Atos' position as the 3rd worldwide Managed Security Services provider1 and expand its capabilities in key areas such as threat detection and response. In addition, Motiv's sovereign Security Operations Center (SOC), independently certified at the highest levels of maturity, will further bolster Atos' extensive network of global SOCs, a pivotal component of the Atos Prescriptive Security approach.

Atos will benefit from Motiv's 180+ highly skilled cybersecurity experts, together with the Motiv Academy, well known for its ability to fast-track new talent into SOC operational deployment. This acquisition will also bring additional local market knowledge and specialist security insight of significant value to Atos' operations and customers.

Atos' extensive capabilities in digital transformation will benefit Motiv's customer base of more than 100 large and mid-tier customers in the public sector, law enforcement, financial services and healthcare sectors, while opening new opportunities for Motiv to increase its footprint further across the Netherlands and Northern Europe. Motiv will also benefit from Atos' recent investment in the Managed Detection and Response (MDR) platform, AIsaac, bringing state-of-the-art technology to Dutch customers.

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in IJsselstein, Motiv is a leader in MSS and Security Operation Center services in the Netherlands.

"Motiv supports Atos' digital security vision for a converged business-driven security paradigm, enabled by sovereign capability and customer intimacy, and made possible through its end-to-end security services. This strategic acquisition further confirms Atos' leadership in the European cybersecurity market. Motiv's track record in growth, local expertise and reputation in the market will strengthen Atos' teams in Northern Europe giving a fantastic opportunity to grow the digital security business." says Pierre Barnabé, Senior Executive Vice-President, Head of Big Data & Cybersecurity at Atos. "This complements the latest in a series of strategic acquisitions to strengthen our local capability in becoming the key trusted cybersecurity partner for global organizations on their digital journeys."

"By joining forces with Atos, we accelerate on our mission to support the secure digital transformation of our customers, unlocking the full potential of Atos' global cyber security service and capabilities to our customers", says Aksel Dorèl, CEO of Motiv. "We are excited with this important next step for Motiv, our employees and our customers".

The closing of the transaction is expected to take place in Q1 2021 and is subject to customary anti-trust filings.

About Atos:

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 110,000 employees and annual revenue of € 12 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high performance computing, the group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 73 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos operates under the brands Atos and Atos|Syntel. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

About Motiv ICT Security:

Motiv is a leading Dutch cyber security service provider with over 22 years of experience. Motiv provides organizations in both the public and private sectors with cyber security solutions and services to prevent cybercrime, data theft and data leaks. Motiv's experienced security professionals carefully identify security risks and offer innovative solutions that ensure optimal secure business processes and applications. The Motiv Security Operations Center (SOC) has been recognized as a global leader in independent external assessments based on the Security Operations Maturity Model (SOMM).

