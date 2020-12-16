The multiparameter patient monitoring equipment market is poised to decline by USD 1.51 billion during 2020-2024, decelerating at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Equipment Market 2020-2024
The report on the multiparameter patient monitoring equipment market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing prevalence of chronic diseases.
The multiparameter patient monitoring equipment market analysis includes the product, geography, and geography landscape. This study identifies the rising demand for robust systems for continuous real-time patient monitoring as one of the prime reasons that will further drive the multiparameter patient monitoring equipment market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The multiparameter patient monitoring equipment market covers the following areas:
Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Equipment Market Sizing
Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Equipment Market Forecast
Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Equipment Market Analysis
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- High-acuity monitors Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Mid-acuity monitors Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Low-acuity monitors Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- ROW Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Market segmentation by End-user
- Hospitals
- ASCs
- Home care
- Others
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
