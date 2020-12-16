Atos International: Atos boosts Météo-France's data storage capacity to over 1 exabyte in 2025

Atos boosts Météo-France's data storage capacity to over 1 exabyte in 2025

to improve numerical modeling and climate predictions

Paris, December 16, 2020 - Atos has signed a contract with French national meteorological service, Météo-France, to supply a new mass storage system to store and manage the vast volumes of data, which are mainly produced by the organization's weather forecasting models and by its research work on climate change.

Annual extensions over a five-year period, will enable the storage capacity to reach 1,3 exabytes (1,300 petabytes) by 2025, enabling it to ingest and render up to 2 and 1.3 petabytes of data per day, respectively. This will make Météo-France one of the first organizations worldwide to have such a substantial amount of meteorological and climate data stored on one system. This is a renewal of Atos' previous 7-year contract with Meteo-France, confirming its excellence and strong capabilities in providing and managing mass storage systems.

"We're really happy to reinforce our relationship with Météo-France with the addition of this new contract to provide and manage its data storage system, in addition to its supercomputing solution" said Agnes Boudot, Senior Vice President, Head of HPC & Quantum at Atos. "I am very proud that Météo France has renewed its confidence in our unique capacity and expertise in storage solutions to implement this project in order to manage this continuous growth of data down to the exabyte level."

The new storage system is based on the HPSS (High Performance Storage System) solution for which Atos has developed a complete environment which monitors and administrates storage performance and provides support and maintenance throughout the whole lifecycle. This architecture combines disk and tape storage technologies, guaranteeing efficient access times for the most frequently used data, while keeping less frequently accessed data accessible (nearline) in tape robotics. Atos is one of the few experts able to develop and install this type of solution globally.

