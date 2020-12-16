Shape strategic responses through the phases of industry recovery

Advenira Enterprises Inc., Anhui Sinograce Chemical Co. Ltd. and BASF SE will emerge as major nanocoatings market for building and construction industry market participants during 2020-2024

The nanocoatings market for the building and construction industry market is expected to grow by USD 1.33 billion during 2020-2024, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the nanocoatings market for the building and construction industry market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Nanocoatings Market for Building and Construction Industry 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The nanocoatings market for the building and construction industry market will witness a neutral impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase as compared to 2019.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis and towards the next normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Nanocoatings Market For Building And Construction Industry Market Participants:

Advenira Enterprises Inc.

Advenira Enterprises Inc. operates its business in various segments such as Protective coatings, Optical coatings, and Coating equipment. The company offers durable Topcoat for building and construction applications.

Anhui Sinograce Chemical Co. Ltd.

Anhui Sinograce Chemical Co. Ltd. operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers water-based building hydrophobic coating PF-212 and nano super hydrophobic coating for roof tiles.

BASF SE

BASF SE operates its business through various segments such as Chemicals, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition Care, Agricultural Solutions, and OtherThe company offers Nanopores which are high-performance insulation materials for construction.

Nanocoatings Market For Building And Construction Industry Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Nanocoatings market for building and construction industry market is segmented as below:

End-user Building Infrastructure

Geography North America APAC Europe MEA South America



The nanocoatings market for the building and construction industry market is driven by potential uses of nanocoatings. In addition, other factors such as increasing demand for indoor air quality products are expected to trigger the nanocoatings market for the building and construction industry market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 16% during the forecast period.

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

