Leading CCaaS and AI Self-Service providers join forces to power improved customer experience across voice and digital channels in the U.K.

Today, Route 101, a leading cloud systems integrator of advanced customer service technology platforms and tools in the U.K., and Omilia, a global provider of Conversational AI solutions, announced an exciting new partnership. The partnership brings together market-leading Contact-Centre-as-a-Service (CCaaS) and Customer Service Automation platforms to deliver cost-savings and improved Customer Experience across voice and digital channels. Now, customer service organisations can combine Route 101's omnichannel interaction routing, workforce optimisation, and analytics, with Omilia's Conversational AI Self-Service solutions to provide exceptional customer experiences and better business results.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201216005136/en/

"Route 101's mission is driven by disruptive opportunities that have the power to move the needle in the customer service sector helping businesses to reduce costs, boost revenue, and manage growth. In Omilia we found a partner who has both the experience and the most innovative technology the industry can offer. At a time when customer self-serve option is preferred and also a fraction of the cost of the alternative, the case for choosing automated self-serve solution is rock solid. For us, this partnership with Omilia is game-changing," said Russell Attwood, Route 101 Founder.

"This partnership reflects our desire to work with companies that share our vision for delivering experiences that matter. We are always looking for ways to make the customer service experience faster and smarter, and with Route 101, we have a unique opportunity to revolutionise how businesses in the U.K. interact with their customers. Bringing Route 101's capabilities together with our Conversational AI solution will advance the contact centre industry and improve customer interactions for generations to come," said Dimitris Vassos, CEO at Omilia.

Confidence in providing good customer service is at an all-time low, exacerbated by high call volumes during the COVID-19 pandemic. Harris Interactive, a market research firm in the U.K., recently found that 89% of consumers have switched to doing business with a competitor following a poor customer experience. McKinsey Company finds that migrating customers to digital channels can successfully boost savings and satisfaction, and 84% of customers say they prefer a company that gets them easy answers via self-service as opposed to on the phone according to a 2020 NICE inContact CX Transformation Benchmark Study.

Omilia's state-of-the-art technology uses AI to provide a seamless human-like conversational experience across different communication channels with over 95% semantic accuracy, which can be implemented across different sectors. Omilia's combination of unique Natural Language Understanding capabilities, state-of-the-art speech recognition engine and omnichannel dialogue management platform has the power to transform customer experience and instil consumer confidence in a business.

One of the main challenges for businesses is to scale their customer service operations and meet the high volume of customer service requests, without significantly increasing operational costs. Through this partnership, businesses in the U.K. can now automate between 20% and 40% of their customer interactions, lowering their costs and achieving efficiencies at scale, all without sacrificing the quality of customer interactions.

To learn more about how Route 101 and Omilia are optimising the customer experience and empowering customers to digitally self-serve, visit: www.route101.com/partners/omilia.

About Route 101

Route 101 is a leading cloud systems integrator, providing hosted and true cloud telecommunications and contact centre solutions. A supplier to worldwide organisations, Route 101 specialises in the implementation and support of true cloud transformation solutions, having built strong relationships with global vendors. Multi-award winning, Route 101 works tirelessly to deliver exceptional standards of support to their customers. The quality of the solutions they offer, the strength of their partner and customer relationships, and their emphasis on quality service means Route 101 continues to act as a disruptor within the mid-enterprise space.

Route 101 will work with you as a trusted advisor to ensure your solutions meet requirements and help your business to stay connected.

Learn more about us by visiting www.route101.com LinkedIn and contact us on 03330 110 400 or at sales@route101.com

About Omilia

A visionary combination of technology and art that started from a small garage, Omilia is now home to solution architects, engineers, developers, linguists and individuals that synergise and combine their expertise and passion to one goal; deliver unfeigned human experience through virtual communication. Omilia implements Artificial Intelligence and Natural Language Understanding in Customer Care, providing omni-channel conversation, speech recognition and voice biometrics in order to enable enterprises to transform their customers' experience. Omilia has over 33 production at scale call centre deployments of Conversational Virtual Agents, in over 15 countries world-wide, representing 24 different speech-to-text languages, and serving more than 1 billion customer interactions with human-level accuracy. We are unconstrained, humane and genuine; exactly as our communication experience.

Learn more about us at omilia.com Linkedin Youtube Twitter

All products, product names, trademarks, and registrations mentioned are the property of their respective owners, all rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201216005136/en/

Contacts:

Route 101

Tessa Pillar

+44 117 332 2020

tessa.pillar@route101.com

Omilia

Charles Font

+44 737 909 9390

cfont@montiethco.com