Salt Lake City, Utah--(Newsfile Corp. - December 16, 2020) - Gaensel Energy, Inc., (OTC Pink: GEGR) ("Gaensel" or the "Company") is excited to announce the signing of a Letter of Intent (the "LOI") toward the acquisition of Oversky Group ("Oversky") (www.oversky.es ), a leader in digital marketing and technology based in Spain. The move is a key step in the consolidated evolution of the Company's business model into a Holding Company focused on Energy, Manufacturing, Software, and Technology. The acquisition is pending the negotiation of a Definitive Agreement.

"We are excited to integrate Oversky into our growing portfolio of core operating assets as we continue to consolidate our model to optimize shareholder value over the long run," commented Helmut Gaensel, Founder and CEO of Gaensel. "Oversky has a diversified footprint with strong database assets, blue-chip clientele, and first-class leadership." Its clients include Vodafone Group plc, BMW, Nestlé S.A, Nissan Motor Company, Mercedes-Benz AG, and Ikea, among others.

Oversky has extensive European and US operations and assets. The umbrella organization contains two major operating entities: Oversky SL and Oversky LLC.

Oversky SL was founded in 2013 to develop, produce, and market a range of services and products for the digital marketing space, and in particular to create and manage quality profiled databases. Its CEO, Founder and General Manager is Andrea Cadioli, who has been working in the Digital Technology and Digital Marketing industry for over 20 years.

Oversky LLC, based in New York City, owns databases with over 1.3 million email users and more than 7.2 million mobile account users. The databases can be filtered based on multiple criteria, including geography, sex, and age, to allow for targeted deployment of marketing activities. All data have been collected and processed in accordance with the GDPR.

The Company sees the acquisition as the final piece of the puzzle it has been building with recent strategic activity to assemble a world-class CRM and digital marketing vehicle capable of achieving significant market share in the rapidly growing space. The acquisition is intended to create a cross-Atlantic Euro-American group focused on:

Increased Turnover and Marginality

Expanded Database Scale

Structuring a Commercial Division

Proprietary IT and Technology Infrastructure

Database expansion investments will target the following markets:

Italy:

Email: 4,000,000 records

Mobile: 5,000,000 records

Europe data:

Email: 10,000,000 records

Mobile: 10,000,000 records

North America data:

Email: 10,000,000 records

Mobile: 10,000,000 records

Latin America data:

Email: 10,000,000 records

Mobile: 10,000,000 records

Management also notes that coming investments in infrastructure and technology will be aimed at adapting the IT architecture and developing a proprietary technology platform for multi-channel marketing activities.

The platform will also be designed to permit integration into any associated business or activity, including supervision and co-participation of Gaensel and other entities associated with the platform, creating the potential for strong co-product content with professional value and the potential for opportunity creation.

Gaensel added, "This opportunity represents a major step in our evolution toward a diversified emerging model fueled by strategic activity and organic growth in top 21st-century industries. We also continue to value maintaining the integrated participation of embedded leadership in our acquisition targets, which will be the case with Oversky."

In addition, the Company announces that Mr. Helmut Gaensel has agreed to resume an operational executive role as the Chief Operations Officer for Europe and Latin America. Gaensel will continue to manage contracts the Company has entered over the past three years, which are now maturing toward near-term commercial revenue generation.

About Gaensel

Gaensel Energy, Inc., (OTC Pink: GEGR) is a diversified holding company actively engaged in driving shareholder value through acquisitions and partnerships focused on opportunities in the Energy, Manufacturing, Software, and Technology markets.

