Maximizing your data management options while minimizing your effort: Stibo Systems, a global leader in multidomain Master Data Management (MDM) solutions, introduces a new version of their software: Stibo Systems Enterprise Platform (STEP) 10.1. New cloud capabilities take Stibo Systems' software as a service (SaaS) offering to a new level, offering companies numerous possibilities for data management and sharing, while allowing users to more easily focus on business outcomes rather than technical aspects. "We are providing a multidomain MDM solution which is as easy as possible. Companies should never need to think about the nitty gritty parts of the software, but rather be able to achieve value quickly, and focus on outcomes that are important to their businesses," says Jesper Ejlersen, CEO of Stibo Systems.

For Mr. Ejlersen, developing Stibo Systems' SaaS offering further seemed a natural decision. "Stibo Systems Enterprise Platform (STEP) is based on a highly flexible metadata model that is data- and domain-agnostic. However, most companies don't have the resources to take care of complex software solutions. They would outsource this to a third party. With the introduction of version 10.1, our customers only need to look to our cloud capabilities. We are ensuring that the core data companies run their businesses on, their master data, will always be up to date and seamlessly work together whether it's product, customer, supplier, location, asset data or other data domains. Even better when they choose to integrate multiple domains, we are there to support them. And all this comes along with an updated user experience, since we have relaunched our brand introducing a new user interface and design with 10.1."

To provide companies with as much freedom as possible, Stibo Systems has decided to implement their multitenant SaaS to support all data domains on Apache Cassandra. "Cassandra is a cloud-native, resilient and scalable database technology for handling very large amounts of data and it is open source. We couldn't think of any better way to support the needs of our customers," says Mr. Ejlersen.

A special feature of the new STEP is its supplier self-service onboarding. "In the past, a supplier would need to contact a retailer if they wanted to change their address or billing information in the retailer's system. With Stibo Systems Enterprise Platform (STEP) 10.1, suppliers can manage their information themselves. This makes things so much easier for everybody involved," explains Bjarne G. Hald, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Stibo Systems.

The Stibo Systems CTO also hopes that customers will appreciate a new data preparation and list processing feature incorporated in the new software offering. It serves to leverage the quality of data by exploring, combining, cleansing, deduplicating and transforming it before the data is taken to the system.

About Stibo Systems

Stibo Systems, the master data management company, is the trusted enabler of data transparency. Our solutions are the driving force behind forward-thinking companies around the world that have unlocked the strategic value of their master data. We empower them to improve the customer experience, drive innovation and growth and create an essential foundation for digital transformation. This gives them the transparency they require and desire a single, accurate view of their master data so they can make informed decisions and achieve goals of scale, scope and ambition. Stibo Systems is a privately held subsidiary of the Stibo A/S group, founded in 1794, and is headquartered in Aarhus, Denmark. More at stibosystems.com.

