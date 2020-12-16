Radisys' media server to function as backbone of a new voice messaging system for large multi-national European fixed and mobile operator

Radisys Corporation, a global leader of open telecom solutions, today announced that Tallence AG, a digital transformation technology and management consultancy, has selected Radisys' Engage Media Server as the foundation for a new voice messaging system for a Tier 1 European operator. Tallence will leverage the extensive capabilities of the Engage Media Server, a foundational element of the Radisys Engage communications services enablement platform, to create enhanced digital customer experiences with high quality interactions and augment content to create greater customer satisfaction and increase customer loyalty.

Digital communications solutions continue to become more integrated into both mobile and web paths of the customer journey. The COVID-19 pandemic is accelerating the shift in customer experience to online solutions. Application developers and Communication Service Providers (CSPs) must be able to quickly bring online new, scalable and elastic services that can be adapted to changing market conditions. With the right platform, they can meet the combined challenges of rapid increases and fluctuations in customer access traffic and increasingly remote, distributed workforces, all while enabling a top quality seamless experience.

Traditionally, only large enterprises had the infrastructure and budgets to deliver compelling digital experiences that seamlessly tie voice and video interaction with content and business processes. By migrating these services to the cloud on the foundation of Radisys' Engage Media Server, Tallence is providing services that enable businesses of all sizes to reach their consumers at lower cost, with greater flexibility, and optimal use of resources.

Radisys' Engage Media Server delivers a rich set of media capabilities for developers and CSPs to create enhanced and engaging digital customer experiences. It provides the foundation for high-value voice and video features to enrich digital experience applications, and it enables CSPs to leverage the cloud for low cost and increased efficiency with industry-leading capacities for best total cost of ownership. The cloud-based Engage Media Server delivers: On demand scalability which reduces costs for broad market reach for digital experience applications and services at attractive price points. Optimal user experiences that tie to brand and customer satisfaction by using high quality voice and video, including real-time processing for 4G and 5G, PSTN, and web or mobile app modalities that can adapt to various bandwidth and network conditions and ensure CSPs can meet even the most rigorous availability and quality service level agreements with their customers. Powerful tools for application developers to quickly bring to market applications and services and on-demand adaptation for new campaigns through industry-leading analytics.



"Radisys' Engage Media Server delivers the scalability and capabilities required for exceptional digital experience-related services for our new cloud-based voice messaging solution deployed for our tier-one customer," said Christian Schöntag, Head of Consulting, Tallence AG. "Furthermore, Radisys' extensive experience in cloud-based media processing is critical for enabling us to ensure reliability and scalability for our customers as they accelerate their move to the cloud."

"Tallence AG has an impressive reputation in delivering innovative customer experiences that can provide compelling ROIs for their customers and sticky, loyalty building experiences for their end users," said Al Balasco, Radisys' Head of Media, Core and Applications Business. "Our Engage platform is deployed by over 150 operators and currently serves 2 billion users worldwide. Tallence's cloud-based application builds on this mobile network-optimized platform to deliver services for a new age and represents the value of our media server to leading solution providers in enabling digital consumer experiences and e-commerce services."

About Radisys

Radisys is a global leader in open telecom solutions and services. Its disaggregated platforms and integration services leverage open reference architectures and standards combined with open software and hardware, enabling service providers to drive open digital transformation. Radisys offers an end-to-end solutions portfolio from digital end points, to disaggregated and open access and core solutions, to immersive digital applications and engagement platforms. Its world-class and experienced network services organization delivers full lifecycle services to help service providers build and operate highly scalable and high-performance networks at optimum total cost of ownership. For more information, visit www.Radisys.com.

About Tallence

Tallence AG is a technology and management consultancy for digital transformation. We support our customers in using digitalization to their advantage and creating competitive advantages. We advise, develop and manage with a hands-on and result-oriented approach. Whether international technology group, traditional medium-sized enterprises or public sector: The benefit for the end customer is always the guiding principle and driving force behind Tallence. We ensure this through genuine expert performance and the highest level of commitment. Our clients come from diverse industries including telecommunications, information, media and energy. At Tallence AG more than 150 IT developers, machine learning specialists and management consultants based in our German office locations in Hamburg, Frankfurt, Marburg, Görlitz and Karlsruhe are working on future-oriented topics of the Digital Economy. Read more on: www.tallence.com.

