Retailers are constantly exposed to a slew of changes, and often struggle to keep pace with the dynamic market. As the world changes, experts forecast further changes in demographics, spending habits, and buying behaviors. Additionally, consumers' expectations, needs, and demands continually evolve as per trends, external factors, like the COVID-19 pandemic, and social changes. The volatile nature of the retail industry has made it challenging for retailers to provide an efficient customer experience, leading to dissatisfaction, and eventually losing ground to competitors.

"Digitization and the increasing preference toward eCommerce websites have led to a major change in how customers interact with the retail industry. Therefore, retail industry players must research to understand their customers' needs and develop strategies to address their demands and preferences," says a retail industry expert at Infiniti Research.

The retail industry has become increasingly customer-centric in recent years, and retailers often find themselves struggling to provide the ideal customer experience. This leads to various challenges, including difficulty with customer retention, increasing customer churn, and loss of market share. Recently, retailers have attempted to understand their customers' needs and develop comprehensive strategies to address unmet needs, make changes as per preferences, and increase their customer acquisition and retention rates. To successfully achieve this, retail industry players must utilize crucial data, analyze patterns, and change their offerings as per the results. The expertise required to achieve this, and ensure an accurate result is challenging. Therefore, many industry leaders have chosen to leverage customer intelligence solutions offered by research firms such as Infiniti Research.

Gain a comprehensive understanding of the impact of customer intelligence solutions in the growing retail industry

In their recent article, Infiniti's experts compiled their recent successful customer intelligence engagements in the retail industry. Given below are demonstrations of how our customer intelligence solutions helped various retail industry players:

Increased Customer Retention Rate

Our customer intelligence solution helped a global retail firm to address their declining growth rate and customer churn challenges. With our analysis and insights, the retail industry client successfully reduced its customer churn rate and developed a comprehensive user-engagement strategy.

Enhanced Digital Offerings and Addressed Customer Needs

With our customer intelligence solution, a European retail company tackled challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and resolved demand-supply mismatch challenges. By leveraging the insights provided by our experts, the retail industry client maintained business continuity, launched innovative digital models, and developed initiatives to address target customers' unmet needs.

Reduced Customer Churn and Gained Market Share

Infiniti's customer intelligence experts helped a fashion retail firm develop strategies to address their inability to meet customers' demands. Our customer needs assessment, and customer satisfaction analysis helped the retail industry client reduce their churn rate substantially, and gained significant market share in a new product category.

To learn how Infiniti Research provides retailers with the insights and strategies to create an unparalleled customer experience, and champion the retail industry, request more information

