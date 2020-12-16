Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 16, 2020) - Eco Depot, Inc. (OTC PINK: ECDP), a Nevada company, is honored to introduce our new board member and executive, with exemplary skills and experience in Retail Sales and Distribution, to maximize the execution of Eco Depot's Retail Distribution agenda for Building Materials products aimed at building contractors and DIY homeowners.

As previously stated, the Company's immediate plan is to commercialize Bronya Climate Shield liquid thermal insulation as an essential product contributing to the Build Back Better global initiative. A key element to achieving this plan is wide distribution through existing credible distributors, requiring experienced supply chain management expertise specific to the worldwide product classifications under the Bronya brands.

Eco-Depot is honored to announce Mr. Donato Cerone as a board member and Sr. Vice-President of Sales. Eco Depot empowers its agenda with the inclusion of Mr. Donato Cerone, as a noted executive leader, who contributes significant human capital to Eco Depot's strategic command and is instrumental in the execution of corporate agenda.

Our new Director and Sr. Vice President of Sales, Donato Cerone, has served in operations specific to products and vendors for 40 years at the largest Canadian and global (DIY) retailers, including Lowes, Rona, Reno Depot and Sollio Cooperative Group (La Coop fédérée), serving as a multinational-products buyer, merchandizer and developer, such as managing the development, rollout, and hand-off of 350 Unimat stores, a garden center under the banner Unijardin as Director of Horticultural Development (Unijardin).

Mr. Cerone began his career in 1993 with Reno- Depot, in 1998 Reno-Depot became a subsidiary of Kingfisher Plc., traded on the LSE and FTSE100 Index. Mr. Cerone served as Buyer for their horticultural & seasonal division, working with Castorama & Kingfisher in China to create product lines for their retail stores. Mr. Cerone was a liaison between Sales and Merchandising and Operations.

In 2003, he became the Merchandising, Horticultural and Seasonal Buyer for Rona, Inc. for over 500 retail stores, including Cashway Building Centres, with 66 stores, 51 Revy Home and Garden (based in British Columbia), Revelstoke Home Centres (located in Western Canada) and Lansing (based in Ontario) stores and Totem Building Supplies Limited, an Alberta company. Mr. Cerone coordinated merchandising for Rona with the Air Miles Award Program and sponsoring two TV shows, Rona Dream Home and Ma Maison Rona.

In 2011, Mr. Cerone became Director of Horticultural Development (Unijardin) of La Coop Federee. La Coop Federee, now known as Sollio Cooperative Group, is one of Canada's largest cooperatives with over $7 Billion CAD in revenues. Mr. Cerone developed their Unimat Stores, including creating their new products under the Unijardin banner.

In 2019, Mr. Cerone managed Rona, Reno Depot & Lowe's Lawn & Garden Category Horticultural Merchandising Division with 488 stores in Canada. Mr. Cerone was responsible for rolling out categorical merchandising plans accountable to all stakeholders, including Lowe's USA marketing and suppliers' teams.

Eco Depot is confident that Mr. Cerone will provide world-class leadership and guidance to Eco Depot's global agenda, starting with the Americas, contributing expansive human & social capital and resources in global expertise, relationships, and distribution prowess.

ABOUT ECO DEPOT

Eco Depot, Inc. acquires, manages, and develops eco-friendly real estate assets and consumer brand products. Their focus is to provide investments, funding, and support for acquisitions, start-ups, entrepreneurs, and green companies dedicated to protecting the environment. Eco Depot is a development stage distributor of eco-friendly consumer brand products and is publicly traded Over the Counter at OTCMKTS: ECDP.

ABOUT BRONYA CANADA GROUP

Bronya Coatings Group, Inc. ("the Company") is based in Montreal and intends to commercialize a Multi-Purpose liquid thermal insulation paint Bronya Climate Shield product line in North America. The Company's mission is to establish third-party production facilities globally to reduce the costs associated with the business' supply chain. The Company also has established relationships with major home improvement stores on a worldwide basis.

ABOUT BRONYA CLIMATE SHIELD

Bronya Climate Shield increases energy efficiency, energy savings, and reduces carbon emissions through energy conservation. Product website: www.bronyaclimateshield.com

CONTACT:

Eco Depot, Inc.

2001 Sources Boulevard Unit 2001

Pointe-Claire, QC H9R5Z4, Canada

WEBSITE:

ecdp.co

+1-(844)-427-6692

info@ecdp.co

PRODUCT INQUIRIES:

info@bronyaclimateshield.com

