The Music Mogul Partners with Endexx Corporation to Launch a Premium CBD Company in 2021

Cave Creek, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - December 16, 2020) - Endexx Corporation (OTC Pink: EDXC) Music magnate, mega producer and GRAMMY® Award-winning artist DJ Khaled announces his entrance into the CBD industry. Inspired by his personal wellness journey, Khaled, in partnership with Endexx, a leading producer and manufacturer of hemp-derived CBD wellness products, will introduce his new company and debut the first collection in 2021.





DJ Khaled

To view an enhanced version of this image, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7153/70401_aa169b531426788d_001full.jpg

Although most well-known for his contributions to the music world, the self-made businessman turned international music icon is also a dedicated family man -- committed to instilling the importance of health and wellness into everyday life. Grateful to be a father, he released two albums in honor of his children, Father of Asahd in 2019 and Grateful in 2017. With all of these blessings, Khaled continues building his legacy and success by focusing his energies on the health and wellness sector.

"As a father, an entrepreneur, a music exec and visionary I am blessed with daily inspiration, a drive to work hard and a passion for success. CBD has become a part of my daily routine and allows me to focus myself and my energies, while striving to better myself every day," says DJ Khaled. "I was drawn to Endexx Corporation because they're an innovative company that has proven they have the keys to deliver consistent, top of the line, high-quality products."

"We are excited to announce our partnership with DJ Khaled," stated Todd Davis, CEO of Endexx Corporation. "Khaled's knowledge and passion for CBD is bountiful and we realized we are aligned in our approach towards product quality and business acumen. We understand and share the values that a brand goes beyond physical products; it needs to help people feel good about themselves and be part of a day-to-day lifestyle."

Miami based IMPACT Brokers, the third party in the joint venture, will be spearheading sales and integrated marketing efforts on behalf of the brand. "We are committed to accelerating innovation and diversity throughout this developing industry while offering strategic guidance to best-in-class CBD suppliers. IMPACT Brokers sits at the forefront of culture and has the ability to predict industry trends. We look forward to taking this newest business nationwide," says Ryan Stender, CEO of IMPACT Brokers.

The hemp-derived, cannabidiol-rich collection is anticipated to launch in early 2021.

About DJ Khaled

For over two decades, the very mention of DJ Khaled has implied an elevated level of musical greatness, entrepreneurial excellence, and cultural impact. You've heard him across a GRAMMY® Award-winning multiplatinum catalog, seen him in blockbusters such as Bad Boys For Life, caught him on the cover of Rolling Stone, watched him on numerous television programs, and felt his presence from the streets all the way up to the Barack Obama White House. He has achieved dozens of multiplatinum and gold certifications, including the sextuple-platinum Billboard Hot 100 #1 "I'm The One" [feat. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper, & Lil Wayne], quadruple-platinum "Wild Thoughts" [feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller], and double-platinum "No Brainer" [feat. Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper, & Quavo]. The latter propelled his 2019 album, Father of Asahd [We The Best Music Group/Epic Records], to the top of the charts. Not only did it garner a platinum certification, but it also became his third consecutive Top 2 debut on the Billboard Top 200 and emerged as the "#1 Most-Streamed Record" upon release. To date, he has moved 20 million singles and 6 million albums in addition to gathering 4 billion-plus streams.

Not to mention, he launched We The Best Music Group-a record label, management, publishing, and production company and in-demand studio. As a committed philanthropist, he founded his 501(c)3 organization The We The Best Foundation. It uplifts individuals throughout underserved communities across the United States and supports various non-profits. He has supported the fight against COVID-19. U2 frontman Bono recruited him as the first social media ambassador for Project Red, and he serves as the national spokesperson for Get Schooled. Now, the power of this legacy defines his thirteenth full-length album-which bears his birth name-Khaled Khaled [We The Best Music Group/Epic Records], preceded by two chart-busting bangers alongside frequent collaborator Drake, namely "POPSTAR" and "GREECE."

About Endexx Corporation

Endexx Corporation, a/k/a CBD Unlimited, through its operating division CBD Unlimited, develops and distributes all-natural CBD products derived from cannabis sativa plant (Hemp), containing less than 0.01% THC. Its products range from oils, capsules, topicals, and pet products, all with the shared purpose of therapeutic and pain relief for humans and pets. Phyto-Bites are CBD soft chews for animal use that are formulated to promote health and support the reduction of separation anxiety, pain, and inflammation. The science behind these products involves over half a decade of clinical research in the field and lab work to provide accuracy in dosage and delivery of optimal absorption per serving.

About IMPACT Brokers

Founded in 2020, IMPACT Brokers provides total brand management services that deliver authentic connections between clients and the consumer. Through innovative strategies IMPACT provides unmatched access to an expansive network of over 300,000 unique retailers across North America. With over 75 years of collective experience in consumer-packaged goods, beverages, wine and spirits, hospitality, and entertainment, the company turns products into legacy high value brands. The long-standing relationships ensure best in class CBD suppliers get their products on and off the ever-evolving retail shelf.

Media Contacts:

IMPACT Brokers

Jessica Meisels

Email: jmeisels@impact-brokers.com

Endexx Corporation:

Todd Davis

endexx@endexx.com

480-595-6900

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/70401