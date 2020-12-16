Infinite Group, Inc.: IGI Announces the Addition of Nodeware(R) Agent to its Patent-Pending Vulnerability Management Solution

Nodeware Agent will help address the cybersecurity risks that come with the growing work-from-home (WFH) environments

PITTSFORD, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2020 / IGI (OTC PINK:IMCI), the company behind the patent-pending Nodeware vulnerability management solution, announces the addition of a dedicated agent to further enhance the product's security capabilities and address the cybersecurity risks of work-from-home environments.

Nodeware has expanded its network security functionality to include a dedicated agent, which works as a lightweight single-computer credentialed scan for Windows that travels with the protected host. Users can simply install the Nodeware Agent on any compatible Windows device, like those used by remote employees, and it will automatically connect to your Nodeware account. With the agent, the user's monitored networks will now include scans of all the remote hosts where Nodeware Agent is installed and running, even if those devices are not connected full time to the corporate network.

"With remote work continuing to surge, addressing the cybersecurity challenges that brings should be top priority for all organizations," said Andrew Hoyen, President and COO of IGI. "The addition of the Nodeware Agent tackles those challenges by ensuring all devices, even remote ones, can be routinely scanned for security gaps."

Nodeware addresses one of the fundamental layers of a sound cybersecurity program: the inventory of hardware and software assets and management of asset vulnerabilities. IGI built Nodeware to be the most efficient, simple, and lightweight vulnerability management solution available in the market, while addressing the critical need for continuous inventory and vulnerability scanning.

"Vulnerability Management isn't defined by perimeters or subnets anymore. When every end point is mobile, and most are wireless, vulnerability management needs to go on the road with you," said Todd Nielsen, IGI Director of Product Management. "That's why we built Nodeware Agent. It's the single-machine vulnerability tool that everyone needs; lightweight, simple and secure."

The Nodeware Agent is simple and lightweight, running as a Windows Service silently in the background of the Windows environment. With an annual Nodeware subscription, customers can download unlimited Nodeware Agents and software sensors free of charge.

The Nodeware Agent was made available to customers on December 7th.

The Nodeware Agent was made available to customers on December 7th.

If you're already using Nodeware, agent install instructions and preconfigured downloads can be found in the customer management menu.

To learn more about Nodeware or to start a free two-week trial, contact us or visit nodeware.com.

About IGI

Headquartered in Rochester, NY with a workforce spanning across the United States, IGI works with organizations on all levels of Information and Cybersecurity. Through the company's evolution from 1986 to today, we have continued to build on our strong foundation of securing information, systems, and technologies to become a leader in the cybersecurity field. Learn more at igius.com and nodeware.com.

