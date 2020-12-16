Lucintel: The Medical Equipment Maintenance Market is Forecast to Reach $45.5 Billion by 2025

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2020 / According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the growth of the medical equipment maintenance market looks promising with opportunities in the public and private hospitals. The global medical equipment maintenance market is expected to decline in 2020 due to global economic recession led by COVID-19 outbreak. However, the market will witness recovery in the year 2021 and it is expected to reach an estimated $45.5 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 5%-7% from 2019 to 2025. The major drivers for this market are growth in the demand of medical equipments, increasing focus on preventive maintenance, and wide acceptance of refurbished medical equipments.

In this market, maintenance services of medical equipment consists of preventive, corrective, and operational maintenance for imaging equipment, endoscopic devices, surgical instruments, and electromedical equipment. Lucintel forecasts that the preventive maintenance market will remain the largest service type over the forecast period as this maintenance service ensures safe, efficient, and long-lasting use of medical devices.

Within this market, maintaince services for imaging equipement is expected to witeness the highest growth over the forecast period due to high replacement costs and the need for ensuring maximum equipment uptime.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to high adoption of advanced technology, well-established healthcare infrastructure, and growing medical device market in this region.

Emerging trends, which have direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include emergence of ISOs and advancement in imaging equipment technologies. GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Koninklijke Philips, Canon, and Stryker are among the major players in the medical equipment maintenance market.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the medical equipment maintenance market market by device, service, service provider, end user, and region. Lucintel has prepared a comprehensive research report titled "Growth Opportunities in the Medical Equipment Maintenance Market 2020-2025: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis." This Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy as it provides comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes trends and forecast for the medical equipment maintenance market by device, service, service provider, end user, and region as follows:

By Device Type [Value ($ Million) from 2014 - 2025]:

Imaging Equipment

Advanced Imaging Modalities

Primary Imaging Modalities

Endoscopic Device

Surgical Instruments

Electromedical Equipment

Others

By Service Type [Value ($ Million) from 2014 - 2025]:

Preventive Maintenance

Corrective Maintenance

Operational Maintenance

By Service Provider [Value ($ Million) from 2014 - 2025]:

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

Multi- Vendor OEMs

Single-Vendor OEMsl,

Independent Service Organizations (ISOs)

In-House Maintenance

By End User [Value ($ Million) from 2014 - 2025]:

Private Sector Organizations

Public Sector Organizations

By Region [Value ($ Million) from 2014 - 2025]:

North America United States Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy France United Kingdom Spain

Asia Pacific Japan China India

The Rest of the World Brazil



About Lucintel

Lucintel, the premier global management consulting and market research firm, creates winning strategies for growth. It offers market assessments, competitive analysis, opportunity analysis, growth consulting, M&A, and due diligence services to executives and key decision-makers in a variety of industries. For further information, visit www.lucintel.com.

Contact:

Brandon Fitzgerald

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: brandon.fitzgerald@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056

Cell: 303.775.0751

