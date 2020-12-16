Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 16, 2020) - GaN Systems, the global leader in GaN (gallium nitride) power semiconductors, announced today the launch of its next generation Insulated Metal Substrate (IMS3) platform for use with its GaN E-HEMTs in high power, high efficiency automotive, data center, and industrial applications.

GaN Systems is the global leader in GaN power semiconductors with the largest portfolio of transistors that uniquely address the needs of today's most demanding industries including consumer electronics, data center servers and power supplies, renewable energy systems, industrial motors, and automotive electronics. As a market-leading innovator, GaN Systems makes possible the design of smaller, lower cost, more efficient power systems. The company's award-winning products provide system design opportunities free from the limitations of yesterday's silicon. By changing the rules of transistor performance, GaN Systems is enabling power conversion companies to revolutionize their industries and transform the world. For more information, please visit: www.gansystems.com or on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn and scan this QR code for our WeChat.

