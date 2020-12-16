Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 16, 2020) - OCIM Precious Metals SA ("OCIM") is pleased to announce the nomination of the company's Chief Investment Officer: Dr. Elena Clarici.

"Bringing her solid expertise in the mining finance industry, Elena will be responsible for overseeing the investment process of OCIM in that sector. Elena's risk mitigation focus is completely in line with our investment philosophy based on a disciplined approach," commented Laurent Mathiot, Chairman & CEO of OCIM.

ABOUT ELENA

Elena is an accomplished mining investment professional with 25 years of mining investment and corporate experience. During this time, she has held a number of senior positions at various financial institutions in the City of London, focusing principally on investment management in natural resources and emerging markets.

Drawing on her experience as a mining equity analyst, portfolio manager and mining CEO, Elena has developed a unique and comprehensive understanding of the global mining industry and a disciplined approach to investing based on a fundamental analysis.

Prior to joining OCIM Elena was responsible of the mining investments for Meridian Equity Partners and before that she was portfolio co-manager of the Scipion Mining and Resources Fund. Elena started her career as a mining analyst with T. Hoare & Co, stockbroker and predecessor to Canaccord Europe, and she trained as a mining investment banker with ABN AMRO Bank. Elena currently serves on various mining boards, including Aya Gold and Silver, a TSX listed silver producer , Micah Minerals Corp. a private gemstone company and PRISM Diversified Ltd., a private specialty metals company. Among her accomplishments, she led the successful restructuring of TSX-V listed Barkerville Gold Mines, as Interim CEO, subsequently acquired by Osisko Gold Royalties.

Elena is a former chairman of the Association of Mining Analysts and a regular contributor to financial and mining media who has authored numerous articles on a variety of mining topics.

She continues to be a passionate advocate about the role of mining industry as an essential driver of economic prosperity, technological advances and global change.

As a member of Women in Mining (UK) and 100 Women in Finance, formerly 100 Women in Hedge Funds, Elena makes a strong case for diversity underpinning success in a modern society.

Originally trained as a mining engineer she earned her PhD in Artificial Intelligence in Mining and Environmental Engineering, Imperial College of Science and Technology, Royal School of Mines, London, UK.

ABOUT OCIM

The OCIM group of privately held companies has a long and successful history as a Trader and Financier of Strategic Assets. Established in Paris in 1961, OCIM is headed by a third-generation member of the founding family. Besides its core historical business in Real Estate, OCIM has diversified into other strategic tangible assets such as coinage Precious Metals via its Geneva-based subsidiary. As a Merchant, OCIM trades physical metals across the full value chain, from producers to end users. As a Financier, OCIM invests in a wide variety of instruments and provides financing to the value chain with equity, debt, and alternative investments.

