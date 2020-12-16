Rene Buhay, VP of Sales and Marketing at AVer Europe, the award-winning provider of video collaboration systems, advises that schools need to keep on top of the new technology available to them in a post pandemic world.

When COVID-19 struck and we moved into a pandemic, the lack of digital capability of some schools was exposed. Many of these schools were likely planning for slow digitalisation before the pandemic. But their long-term plans suddenly became very short-term actions, and many administrators adapted admirably by accelerating digital transformation to reimagine education.

But what happens next? Should schools return to the traditional methods they relied on before?

Post COVID-19 education is already being reimagined

It is likely that institutions that were on the fence about digitally transforming their curriculums and facilities, now have a little experience with technology solutions, so are more likely to embrace them going forward.

Many teachers who were once passive about their education technology will now actively seek more advanced solutions to help them teach, whether they're doing so in hybrid classrooms or fully online.

Additionally, schools will be afraid of being caught off guard by unplanned disruptions again. Digital transformation is now becoming a necessary means of survival as this new digital world requires educators to adapt and adopt digital technologies, methodologies and mindsets.

What accelerating digital transformation means for you

Even if there were no COVID-19 pandemic to shake things up, your school would have eventually had to transform. Digital transformation revolves around agility, being able to adapt at a moment's notice. Investment will be required in technology solutions that are easy to install and implement. A good visualiser (document camera) is perfect for teaching from home or enhancing classroom interaction. Interactive Control Boxes instantly upgrade outdated equipment, enabling wireless connection of student and teacher devices for collaboration and sharing. AI Auto Tracking Cameras let you livestream or record content for full-fledged distance learning and online programs.

Buhay sums up, "Digital transformation is here to stay. By mixing and matching from a wide range of first-rate classroom technology, AVer can provide the latest and best in classroom solutions to enrich learning."

