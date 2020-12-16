TIP, a portfolio company of I Squared Capital and one of the leading truck and trailer leasing, rental, maintenance and repair providers across Europe and Canada appoints Arjen Kraaij as Deputy CEO. This follows the successful acquisition and integration of two large industry leasing companies in Europe and Canada and will position TIP well for the future.

Arjen Kraaij, appointed Deputy CEO of TIP Trailer Services (Photo: Business Wire)

Arjen has been successful in the role of Chief Commercial Officer for TIP Trailer Services since 2017. Having been with the business for 23 years in positions of increasing responsibility, he brings a wealth of knowledge from across the full scope of the business.

"Arjen has been instrumental in TIP's success over the past years and I am proud to announce his promotion to Deputy CEO and I am confident he will be very successful working with me to drive TIP on its future growth path." Bob Fast, President and CEO TIP Trailer Services said.

Arjen's experience working with all the regions in addition to his relationships with both suppliers and customers, provides him with a solid foundation upon which to take on the day-to-day leadership of business operations.

"I am honoured and excited to take on this new role and work closely with all regional VPs to strongly drive the business forward." says Arjen Kraaij.

Arjen holds a MBA from Erasmus University, has been a member of the European Transport Board since 2006, and will continue to be based at the TIP Group Headquarters, located in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

Arjen's new appointment is in effect as of January 1st, 2021.

About TIP

Headquartered in Amsterdam, TIP is one of the leading providers of both equipment and services within Europe and Canada. Located in 18 countries, and offering over 140 service locations, TIP specializes in providing the transportation and logistics sector with leasing, rental, maintenance, and repairs through a wide selection of trailer equipment. For more information, please visit: https://www.tipeurope.com

