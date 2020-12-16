Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - December 16, 2020) - Wilton Resources Inc. (TSXV: WIL) (the "Corporation") announced today that its annual meeting (the "Meeting") of the holders (the "Shareholders") of common shares of the Corporation to be held on December 23, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. (Calgary Time) will be conducted exclusively by telephone. COVID-19 restrictions announced by the Government of Alberta on November 24, 2020 prevent an in-person meeting from being held at the location named in the notice of meeting and management information circular sent to the Shareholders.

Attendance by telephone only - The Meeting will be conducted exclusively by telephone, rather than in person.

Only registered Shareholders and properly appointed proxyholders will be permitted to attend the meeting by telephone.

Registered Shareholders and properly appointed proxyholders may obtain dial-in instructions for the Meeting by contacting Richard Anderson, Chief Executive Officer and President of the Corporation by email at randerson@wiltonresources.com

Beneficial Shareholders, who hold their shares through another person such as a brokerage firm, will be permitted to attend the Meeting by telephone only if they have appointed themselves as proxy.

Other Meeting participants (scrutineers, auditors, counsel and directors and officers of the Corporation) will attend the Meeting by telephone.

No one else will be permitted to attend the Meeting.

Vote by proxy - Instructions for voting by proxy are contained in the November 24, 2020 Notice of Annual Meeting of Common Shareholders and accompanying Management Information Circular and Instrument of Proxy sent to shareholders. The deadline for appointment of proxies is at 10:00 a.m. (Calgary Time) on Monday, December 21, 2020.

For more information concerning the Corporation, please refer to the Corporation's profile on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements and information contained herein constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" as such terms are used in applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements in this press release includes references, express or implied, to the format of and telephone attendance at the Meeting and voting by proxy. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future events or performance and by their nature involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Corporation to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and other factors include, among others, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy, the public markets and the Corporation's business and other business risks. By its very nature, the forward-looking information contained in this press release requires the Corporation and its management to make assumptions that may not materialize or that may not be accurate. Although the Corporation has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, other factors may cause actions, events or results to be different than anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could vary or differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements contained herein. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and the Corporation is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Due to the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward- looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

For more information, please contact:

Wilton Resources Inc.

Richard Anderson

Chief Executive Officer and President

(403) 619-6609

