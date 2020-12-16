Conduct risk compliance technology company, MCO, ranked at the 2020 Deloitte Technology Fast 50, a ranking of the 50 fastest growing technology companies in Ireland. It is the first year that MCO appears in the rank after four years of constant growth. The Deloitte rank is based on average revenue growth over four years, measuring Ireland's fastest-growing indigenous companies in the tech sector.

This year marks 21 years of the programme celebrating innovation and entrepreneurship in Ireland's indigenous technology sector "I think Fast 50 is unique. The joy is that the metric is simple: you rank the companies over four years, so it's extremely transparent. That objectivity brings more companies to the awards and gives them a proper benchmark, as they know it's not a subjective decision", added David Shanahan, Partner and Fast 50 Programme lead.

2020 was a challenging year for companies and for the Awards programme which is usually celebrated in a ceremony in Dublin. However, Deloitte decided to move online as the team didn't want to postpone recognising the rapid growth of Irish tech companies.

Brian Fahey, CEO at MCO credits the company success to the ability to support firms globally of all sizes with their compliance obligations with modern technology, "MCO continues to expand significantly as financial services firms look for new ways to reduce the cost and risk of compliance. Our ongoing and substantial investment in product development ensures clients that their purchases are future-proof."

Announcing the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 programme winners, David Shanahan, Partner, Deloitte, said: "Congratulations to our 2020 Deloitte Technology Fast 50 companies. Through these awards, we recognise Irish technology companies that are at the cutting edge, using technology for progress. It hugely benefits the economy, and it creates a feelgood factor because it creates local employment but it also shows Irish companies can scale up and become global players."

The rapid growth in a challenging year and business environment has a positive effect on the Irish economy:

"What we see with businesses is they're internationalising almost from day one. Historically, Irish businesses might expand into the UK after five years, but now they might have a situation where the majority of their income comes from international customers".

Details of the final Deloitte Technology Fast 50 ranking list are available to download at www.fast50.ie

