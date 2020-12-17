Technavio has been monitoring the residential outdoor storage products market and it is poised to grow by USD 178.30 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period. The competitive nature of the market is compelling vendors to focus on innovations in technology, expanding product portfolios, and adopting M&A strategies. Besides, the market is witnessing a high influx of private labels, which has further intensified the competition. Hence, vendors must distinguish their product and service offerings through a clear and unique value proposition.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201216005965/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Residential Outdoor Storage Products Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Get a Free Sample Report Delivered Instantly to know more

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the residential outdoor storage products market. The market growth in 2020 is likely to increase compared to the market growth in 2019.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by product, which is the leading segment in the market?

The Sheds segment led the market in 2019.

The Sheds segment led the market in 2019. What are the major trends in the market?

The advent of organized retail is the major trend in the market.

The advent of organized retail is the major trend in the market. At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 2% during 2020-2024.

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 2% during 2020-2024. Who are the top players in the market?

Absco Sheds, Backyard Products LLC, Cedarshed USA, Henges Enterprises Inc., Leisure Season Ltd., Lifetime Products Inc., Newell Brands Inc., Palram Applications, ShelterLogic Group, and Suncast Corp. are the top players in the market.

Absco Sheds, Backyard Products LLC, Cedarshed USA, Henges Enterprises Inc., Leisure Season Ltd., Lifetime Products Inc., Newell Brands Inc., Palram Applications, ShelterLogic Group, and Suncast Corp. are the top players in the market. What are the key market drivers and challenges?

The market is driven by the multiple benefits of residential outdoor storage products. However, long replacement cycles will challenge growth.

The market is driven by the multiple benefits of residential outdoor storage products. However, long replacement cycles will challenge growth. How big is the North American market?

North America dominated the market with a 58% share in 2019.

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:

Global Ready To Assemble Furniture Market Global ready to assemble furniture market is segmented by product (home and office), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Homeware Market Global homeware market is segmented by product (hardware, soft furnishing and textile, lighting, and window dressing), distribution channel (offline and online), geographic landscape (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Develop Smart Strategies for Your Business: Get a Free Sample Report Now!

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Absco Sheds, Backyard Products LLC, Cedarshed USA, Henges Enterprises Inc., Leisure Season Ltd., Lifetime Products Inc., Newell Brands Inc., Palram Applications, ShelterLogic Group, and Suncast Corp. are some of the major market participants. Although the multiple benefits of residential outdoor storage products will offer immense growth opportunities, long replacement cycles are likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this residential outdoor storage products market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Residential Outdoor Storage Products Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Residential Outdoor Storage Products Market is segmented as below:

Product Sheds Decks And Boxes

Distribution Channel Offline Online

Geography North America Europe APAC South America MEA



Based on the product, the market saw maximum growth in the sheds segment in 2019. The growth of the segment is driven by the extensive use of sheds for storing items such as gardening hand tools, bicycles, power garden equipment, gardening supplies, gasoline, herbicides, and others. The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.

North America offered several growth opportunities for market vendors with a 58% share in 2019. The US and Canada are the key markets for residential outdoor storage products in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC.

Give Your Business a Head Start for 2021: Download Our Free Sample Report

Residential Outdoor Storage Products Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The residential outdoor storage products market report covers the following areas:

Residential Outdoor Storage Products Market Size

Residential Outdoor Storage Products Market Trends

Residential Outdoor Storage Products Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the advent of organized retail as one of the prime reasons driving the Residential Outdoor Storage Products Market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Subscribe to World-Class Market Intelligence and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports and connect with expert analysts

Residential Outdoor Storage Products Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist residential outdoor storage products market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the residential outdoor storage products market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the residential outdoor storage products market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of residential outdoor storage products market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Sheds Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Decks and boxes Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Online Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Absco Sheds

Backyard Products LLC

Cedarshed USA

Henges Enterprises Inc.

Leisure Season Ltd.

Lifetime Products Inc.

Newell Brands Inc.

Palram Applications

ShelterLogic Group

Suncast Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201216005965/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/